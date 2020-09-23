NBA: Nuggets hang on, get in win column

LAKE BUENA VISTA, Fla. — They had just lost a playoff heartbreaker, and two nights later the Denver Nuggets quickly went from in control to in trouble.

Escaping trouble is what these Nuggets do best.

"Everybody always has us packing our bags and leaving, but we're not ready to go," coach Michael Malone said. "For some reason we love this bubble."

They'll get at least two more games in it.

Jamal Murray had 28 points, 12 assists and two late 3-pointers to halt a Lakers charge, helping the Nuggets to a 114-106 victory Tuesday night that cut Los Angeles' lead to 2-1 in the Western Conference finals.

The Nuggets lost almost all of a 20-point lead in the fourth quarter but held on, avoiding a 3-0 hole that would have been daunting even for this never-out-of-it team.

"We feel that we should be up 2-1 right now, to be honest," Murray said. "So we're just going to move on to Game 4."

Denver has set a record by erasing two 3-1 deficits in this postseason, but no NBA team has ever come back from 3-0.