Nikola Jokic had 21 points and 13 rebounds and the Denver Nuggets rallied in the fourth quarter to beat the Boston Celtics 114-105 on Monday night at Denver.
Will Barton added 20 points for the Nuggets, who clinched a playoff spot for the first time since 2012-13. They have won four straight.
Kyrie Irving led the Celtics with 30 points. Al Horford finished with 20 points, six rebounds and six assists.
SPURS 111, WARRIORS 105: At San Antonio, DeMar DeRozan had 26 points and nine rebounds, LaMarcus Aldridge added 23 points and 13 rebounds as San Antonio won its ninth straight.
Stephen Curry had 25 points after a slow start and Kevin Durant added 24 for Golden State.
JAZZ 116, WIZARDS 95: At Washington, Rudy Gobert had 14 points and 14 rebounds, Donovan Mitchell scored 19 and Utah won its fourth straight.
Jae Crowder had 18 points while Joe Ingles had 16 points, Kyle Korver added 10 points off the bench, and Ricky Rubio had eight points and 10 assists. Jabari Parker led Washington with 19 points and Bradley Beal added 15.
HEAT 116, THUNDER 107: At Oklahoma City, Goran Dragic had 26 points and 11 assists, Dwyane Wade added 25 points and Miami took advantage of Russell Westbrook’s absence to win.
Paul George scored 31 points with nine rebounds and Jerami Grant had 27 points and 10 rebounds for Oklahoma City.
RAPTORS 128, KNICKS 92: At Toronto, Jeremy Lin scored 20 points, Fred VanVleet had 13 points and 12 assists for Toronto.
The victory came at a cost to the Raptors, who saw guard Kyle Lowry leave in the third quarter after suffering an injured right ankle.
Marc Gasol had 12 points and 11 rebounds, Pascal Siakam scored 19 points and OG Anonoby had 14 as Toronto reached 50 wins for the fourth straight season.
CAVALIERS 126, PISTONS 119: At Cleveland, Collin Sexton scored 27 points, including the go-ahead 3-pointer with just under two minutes to play for Cleveland.
Andre Drummond had 21 points and 21 rebounds for the Pistons, but the Cavaliers hit clutch shots down the stretch.
MAVERICKS 129, PELICAN 125, OT: At Dallas, Dirk Nowitzki passed Wilt Chamberlain for sixth place on the NBA’s career scoring list, but Elfrid Payton had his fifth straight triple-double to help New Orleans win.
Payton finished with 19 points, 11 assists and 10 rebounds. Dallas rookie Luka Doncic had a triple-double of his own with 29 points, 13 boards and 10 assists.
