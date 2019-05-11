The Milwaukee Bucks say they are investigating a report by people who believe their drinks were spiked during a party outside the NBA team’s arena.
WISN-TV reports that a handful of partygoers stated on social media they became ill after drinking inside a tent on the Fiserv Forum plaza Wednesday night.
One woman tells WISN she consumed two cocktails over a two-hour period and started seeing double. Ali Diaz says her friend experienced the same symptoms.
Bucks spokesman Barry Baum said in an emailed statement to The Associated Press on Saturday that the team is looking into the report and takes “all matters of safety seriously.” He wouldn’t say whether law enforcement has been notified.
The party followed Milwaukee’s series-clinching win over the Boston Celtics.
LAKERS: Former Orlando Magic and Indiana Pacers coach Frank Vogel reportedly agreed to become the next head coach in Los Angeles.
The Lakers are planning to pair Jason Kidd with Vogel as an assistant coach, league sources said.
Vogel, 45, won 29 and 25 games with a rebuilding Magic team from 2016 to 2018. But he built a strong reputation in his five full seasons with the Pacers, who advanced to the Eastern Conference finals during the 2012-13 and 2013-14 seasons.
Vogel’s hiring speaks to the significant influence of Lakers adviser Kurt Rambis and former coach Phil Jackson, whose opinions weigh heavily with owner Jeanie Buss. Vogel was the runner-up to Jeff Hornacek when Jackson hired a New York Knicks replacement for Derek Fisher in the summer of 2016.
LEAGUE: NBA Commissioner Adam Silver wants half of all new referees joining the league to be women — and he would like to see teams hire female coaches, too.
In an appearance for The Economic Club of Washington, D.C., Silver said two of the past five refs added from the developmental G-League were women, bringing the total number of female officials to three.
There has never been a female head coach in the NBA.
Becky Hammon of the San Antonio Spurs was the league’s first full-time female assistant. Kristi Toliver worked as an assistant coach for the Washington Wizards this season; she also still plays for the WNBA’s Mystics in the same city.
