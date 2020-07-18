NBA: Moving quickly into the playoffs

LAKE BUENA VISTA, Fla. — The first exhibition games of the NBA restart will go a little more quickly than usual.
The NBA is tweaking the rules for those initial matchups, going with 10-minute quarters instead of the usual 12 minutes. The change is for several reasons — among them, not wanting to overly tax players' bodies after they went more than four months without games, and because some teams do not have their full rosters at Walt Disney World yet because of coronavirus and other issues.
"This is a different situation," Dallas coach Rick Carlisle said Saturday. "In all areas, really. ... I do think that there's some latitude to do some different things."
Exhibitions start with a four-game slate Wednesday and continue through July 28. Each team will play three exhibitions, and the last two for each club will have the traditional 12-minute quarters. Plans call for all 33 exhibitions to be televised by some combination of local TV, national TV, NBA TV or NBA League Pass.
The league is still working on some of the specifics for the first games, even whether to give teams the option of wearing uniforms or practice gear. Most teams, as of Saturday, were still planning to wear their usual regular-season uniforms for all three of their exhibitions -- the new jerseys featuring social justice messaging will not debut until the seeding games that count begin July 30.
Other changes for the exhibition games may include using more than three referees in a rotating system, though that also remains under discussion.
Players apparently had not been told the first exhibitions will go faster.
"I don't know about that yet," said Oklahoma City guard Chris Paul, the president of the National Basketball Players Association. "So, I'll find out."
The exhibitions will be played like normal games — score and stats will be kept, and it will be a chance for the league's stat crews that were hired to work for three months at Disney to work out any kinks in the system.
Miami coach Erik Spoelstra said he's taking a different view than he does for typical preseason matchups. For the first time, he's talking with the coaches of the teams the Heat will face — Sacramento's Luke Walton and Utah's Quin Snyder — to see if there are any specific situations those clubs want to work on in those games.
Spoelstra simply bumped into Snyder in the lobby of a Disney hotel and from there, the idea of one team helping out another in the exhibitions was born. The Heat and Jazz will not play in a seeding game and couldn't meet in a game that counts at Disney until the NBA Finals.
"You have to fast-track so much before you get to that eight-game regular season. ... We'll approach it that way and play probably everybody available, but definitely work on some things and do a little bit of evaluating as well," Spoelstra said.
The exhibitions will be helpful in breaking up the monotony of practice, Denver coach Michael Malone said, but he stressed that player health will come before anything else in those games.
"The No. 1 thing for me is can we get through these three scrimmages healthy and not getting guys put in a position where they're overworked, playing too many minutes and getting hurt," Malone said. "I think the vast majority of the 22 teams will approach it the same way."
Notes
The NBA's MVP race is over. So is the battle for every other individual regular-season trophy.
The league told teams Friday that none of the seeding games will be taken into consideration for any postseason award, and that voting for those honors — such as All-NBA, rookie of the year and defensive player of the year — will be completed before the July 30 restart of the season at Walt Disney World.
Typically, those votes are cast closer to the end of the regular season. So the postseason races are still going in many cases, but the individual award chases are now complete.
Only 22 of the league's 30 teams are participating in the NBA restart.
The league's decision — it was not unexpected — means that Milwaukee forward Giannis Antetokounmpo's campaign for back-to-back MVP awards technically ended more than four months ago when the season was suspended because of the coronavirus pandemic.
Antetokounmpo won his first MVP award after averaging 27.7 points and 12.5 rebounds per game last season. This season, he's expected to be an MVP frontrunner again with averages of 29.6 points and 13.7 rebounds for the Bucks — who have the league's best record.
The NBA's decision also means that New Orleans' Zion Williamson, who has appeared in only 19 games this season, won't get to make a late push to try and catch presumed top-rookie frontrunner Ja Morant of the Memphis Grizzlies.
It's unclear if Williamson will even be with the Pelicans for re-opening night on July 30 when they face the Utah Jazz in the first game at the Disney campus. He left the NBA's so-called bubble Thursday to deal with what the team called "an urgent family medical matter," and the Pelicans said he intends to return at an unspecified date.
Statistical championships, such as the scoring, rebounding, assist and steal titles, are technically up for grabs through the end of the seeding games in mid-August. The league announced that portion of the plan when the schedules for the eight seeding games were released last month.
Most of those stat-trophy races are all-but mathematically decided. Houston's James Harden has a commanding lead in the scoring race as he closes in on his third consecutive title in that category — and becomes the eighth player in NBA history to win the scoring crown in at least three straight seasons.
Cleveland's Andre Drummond has a sizable lead in the race for the rebound title. LeBron James of the Los Angeles Lakers would remain ahead of second-place Trae Young of the Atlanta Hawks in the assist-per-game race even if James plays in all eight seeding games and doesn't register a single assist.
• When Damian Lillard finishes his daily hoop duties for the Portland Trailblazers, he will spend most of his downtime inside the NBA bubble working on his other passion: music.
The All-Star point guard turned part of his suite into a mini recording studio at Disney's Wide World of Sports Complex, where his team will make a push for a playoff berth. The league constructed a social bubble to resume the NBA season and protect 22 teams from COVID-19 while at the resort, which features several activities such as walking trails, a bowling alley and a lake to fish or boat.
But under his rap persona Dame D.O.L.L.A., Lillard expects to turn his attention to laying down tracks when he is not occupied with basketball. He's striving to make his rap persona just as known as his pro basketball identity, like the Emmy-winning actor Donald Glover who won multiple Grammys under his alter ego, Childish Gambino.
"That's the point I want to get to," he said. "I admire him with how he's established himself into two different lanes. People respect him in each lane. That's my goal."
Lillard's room is equipped with a microphone perched on a stand, headphones, laptop with recording software and audio interface to control everything. He said the thick carpet in his room should help the sound quality.
He said the setup is "simple," but it's good enough for him to create music in a room where he can isolate himself.
"I saw people saying that there would be complaints of him recording music, but I don't have any speakers. Everything is in the headphone speakers," he said. "I'm rapping out loud, but not screaming to the top of my lungs. Nobody is going to hear me rapping."
