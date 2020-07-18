NBA: Moving quickly into the playoffs

Other changes for the exhibition games may include using more than three referees in a rotating system, though that also remains under discussion.

Players apparently had not been told the first exhibitions will go faster.

"I don't know about that yet," said Oklahoma City guard Chris Paul, the president of the National Basketball Players Association. "So, I'll find out."

The exhibitions will be played like normal games — score and stats will be kept, and it will be a chance for the league's stat crews that were hired to work for three months at Disney to work out any kinks in the system.

Miami coach Erik Spoelstra said he's taking a different view than he does for typical preseason matchups. For the first time, he's talking with the coaches of the teams the Heat will face — Sacramento's Luke Walton and Utah's Quin Snyder — to see if there are any specific situations those clubs want to work on in those games.

Spoelstra simply bumped into Snyder in the lobby of a Disney hotel and from there, the idea of one team helping out another in the exhibitions was born. The Heat and Jazz will not play in a seeding game and couldn't meet in a game that counts at Disney until the NBA Finals.