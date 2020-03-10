NBA, MLB, NHL, MLS closing locker rooms amid virus scare WEDS

It is unclear how long the new policies will last.

"No disrespect, but that's the last thing I'm worried about," Nuggets coach Michael Malone said.

"I think it's dangerous for everybody," Rangers pitcher Edinson Volquez said. "Somebody could have it, you talk to a guy, you go home, maybe you transfer that to your kids and wife and family. So I think it's a good idea for now. Probably later, hopefully we can get together again. But for now, we have to take care of that."

For most people, the new coronavirus causes only mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough. For some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness, including pneumonia.

The vast majority of people recover from the new virus. According to the World Health Organization, people with mild illness recover in about two weeks, while those with more severe illness may take three to six weeks to recover. In mainland China, where the virus first exploded, more than 80,000 people have been diagnosed and more than 58,000 have so far recovered.

"Roses are red, Violets are blue, Wash your hands! WASH YOUR HANDS!" Enes Kanter of the Boston Celtics wrote on Twitter.

