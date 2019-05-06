Playoffs
CONFERENCE SEMIFINALS
(Best-of-7; x-if necessary)
Monday's results
Milwaukee 113, Boston 101, Milwaukee leads series 3-1
Golden State at Houston, late.
Tuesday's games
Philadelphia at Toronto, 7 p.m.
Portland at Denver, 9:30 p.m.
Bucks 113, Celtics 101
MILWAUKEE (113)
Mirotic 3-10 2-4 9, Antetokounmpo 15-22 7-10 39, Lopez 3-7 0-0 7, Bledsoe 6-12 1-3 13, Middleton 4-19 3-3 13, Ilyasova 3-9 0-0 6, Frazier 0-0 0-0 0, Hill 6-11 2-2 15, Connaughton 3-7 2-3 9, S.Brown 1-3 0-0 2, Snell 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 44-100 17-25 113.
BOSTON (101)
Tatum 6-14 4-5 17, Morris 5-10 7-11 18, Horford 8-16 1-1 20, Irving 7-22 8-9 23, J.Brown 5-11 4-4 16, Hayward 1-5 0-0 2, Ojeleye 0-0 0-0 0, Baynes 0-0 0-0 0, Rozier 1-5 0-0 2, Smart 1-7 0-0 3. Totals 34-90 24-30 101.
Milwaukee;22;25;33;33;—;113
Boston;30;19;23;29;—;101
3-Point Goals—Milwaukee 8-37 (Antetokounmpo 2-5, Middleton 2-10, Connaughton 1-2, Hill 1-3, Lopez 1-4, Mirotic 1-5, S.Brown 0-2, Ilyasova 0-2, Bledsoe 0-4), Boston 9-41 (Horford 3-8, J.Brown 2-5, Morris 1-4, Tatum 1-5, Irving 1-7, Smart 1-7, Hayward 0-2, Rozier 0-3). Fouled Out—None. Rebounds—Milwaukee 56 (Antetokounmpo 16), Boston 51 (Morris 14). Assists—Milwaukee 25 (Middleton 7), Boston 25 (Irving 10). Total Fouls—Milwaukee 25, Boston 20. A—18,624 (18,624).
