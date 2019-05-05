Playoffs

CONFERENCE SEMIFINALS

(Best-of-7; x-if necessary)

Sunday's results

Toronto 101, Philadelphia 96, series tied 2-2

Denver 116, Portland 112, series tied 2-2

Monday's games

Milwaukee at Boston, 6 p.m.

Golden State at Houston, 8:30 p.m.

Raptors 101, 76ers 96

TORONTO (101)

Leonard 13-20 8-12 39, Siakam 2-10 5-6 9, Gasol 7-13 0-0 16, Lowry 6-13 0-0 14, Green 1-4 8-8 11, Powell 0-1 0-0 0, Ibaka 6-12 0-0 12, VanVleet 0-2 0-0 0, McCaw 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 35-76 21-26 101.

PHILADELPHIA (96)

Butler 9-18 8-10 29, Harris 7-23 0-0 16, Embiid 2-7 7-10 11, B.Simmons 5-10 0-2 10, Redick 6-9 3-3 19, Ennis III 3-8 0-0 9, Scott 0-3 0-0 0, Monroe 1-4 0-0 2, Marjanovic 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 33-82 18-25 96.

Toronto;24;23;28;26;—;101

Philadelphia;21;24;30;21;—;96

3-Point Goals—Toronto 10-31 (Leonard 5-7, Lowry 2-6, Gasol 2-7, Green 1-3, Powell 0-1, Ibaka 0-3, Siakam 0-4), Philadelphia 12-38 (Redick 4-7, Butler 3-7, Ennis III 3-7, Harris 2-13, Embiid 0-1, Scott 0-3). Fouled Out—Green. Rebounds—Toronto 43 (Leonard 14), Philadelphia 43 (Butler 11). Assists—Toronto 19 (Lowry 7), Philadelphia 22 (Embiid 7). Total Fouls—Toronto 24, Philadelphia 23. Technicals—Monroe. A—20,639 (20,478).

Nuggets 116, Trail Blazers 112

DENVER (116)

Craig 1-4 0-0 3, Millsap 6-10 7-8 21, Jokic 8-15 4-4 21, Murray 10-20 11-11 34, Harris 6-14 2-2 14, Plumlee 2-3 0-2 4, Morris 1-6 0-0 2, Beasley 2-6 1-1 6, Barton 4-14 0-0 11. Totals 40-92 25-28 116.

PORTLAND (112)

Harkless 1-5 2-2 4, Aminu 6-10 6-7 19, Kanter 2-5 1-2 5, Lillard 9-22 8-11 28, McCollum 10-20 5-6 29, Collins 2-5 0-0 4, Curry 6-9 0-0 16, Hood 3-4 0-0 7, Turner 0-2 0-0 0. Totals 39-82 22-28 112.

Denver;29;28;27;32;—;116

Portland;33;30;14;35;—;112

3-Point Goals—Denver 11-25 (Murray 3-7, Barton 3-8, Millsap 2-3, Jokic 1-1, Beasley 1-2, Craig 1-2, Harris 0-2), Portland 12-28 (Curry 4-6, McCollum 4-8, Lillard 2-7, Hood 1-1, Aminu 1-4, Harkless 0-2). Fouled Out—None. Rebounds—Denver 45 (Jokic 12), Portland 43 (Kanter 10). Assists—Denver 21 (Jokic 11), Portland 18 (Lillard 7). Total Fouls—Denver 22, Portland 27. Technicals—Collins. A—20,146 (19,393).

