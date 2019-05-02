Playoffs
CONFERENCE SEMIFINALS
(Best-of-7; x-if necessary)
Thursday's result
Philadelphia 116, Toronto 95, Philadelphia leads series 2-1
Friday's games
Milwaukee at Boston, 7 p.m.
Denver at Portland, 9:30 p.m.
76ers 116, Raptors 95
TORONTO (95)
Leonard 13-22 5-5 33, Siakam 7-15 6-8 20, Gasol 2-6 3-4 7, Lowry 2-10 3-5 7, Green 5-9 0-0 13, Powell 2-5 0-0 6, Miller 0-0 0-0 0, Moreland 0-0 0-0 0, Ibaka 2-6 0-0 4, VanVleet 0-7 1-1 1, McCaw 0-0 0-0 0, Meeks 2-3 0-0 4. Totals 35-83 18-23 95.
PHILADELPHIA (116)
Butler 9-15 3-3 22, Harris 5-11 1-2 13, Embiid 9-18 12-13 33, B.Simmons 5-13 0-0 10, Redick 5-9 2-3 15, Ennis III 4-6 2-2 10, Scott 2-3 0-0 5, Bolden 0-0 0-0 0, Johnson 2-2 0-0 4, Marjanovic 0-0 0-0 0, Monroe 2-4 0-0 4, McConnell 0-1 0-0 0, J.Simmons 0-2 0-0 0. Totals 43-84 20-23 116.
Toronto;29;24;28;14;—;95
Philadelphia;32;32;25;27;—;116
3-Point Goals—Toronto 7-27 (Green 3-6, Powell 2-3, Leonard 2-4, Gasol 0-1, Meeks 0-1, Siakam 0-3, Lowry 0-4, VanVleet 0-5), Philadelphia 10-23 (Embiid 3-4, Redick 3-6, Harris 2-5, Scott 1-1, Butler 1-5, Ennis III 0-2). Fouled Out—None. Rebounds—Toronto 35 (Gasol, Green 6), Philadelphia 45 (Embiid 10). Assists—Toronto 15 (Lowry 5), Philadelphia 29 (Butler 9). Total Fouls—Toronto 17, Philadelphia 17. Technicals—Toronto coach Raptors (Delay of game), Philadelphia coach 76ers (Defensive three second), B.Simmons. A—20,658 (20,478).
