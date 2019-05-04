Playoffs
CONFERENCE SEMIFINALS
(Best-of-7; x-if necessary)
Friday's late result
Portland 140, Denver 137, 4OT, Portland leads series 2-1
Saturday's result
Houston 126, Golden State 121, Golden State leads series 2-1
Sunday's games
Toronto at Philadelphia, 2:30 p.m.
Denver at Portland, 6 p.m.
Rockets 126, Warriors 121
GOLDEN STATE (121)
Iguodala 6-9 1-2 16, Durant 14-31 12-12 46, D.Green 6-10 6-8 19, Curry 7-23 1-3 17, Thompson 6-16 2-2 16, McKinnie 1-3 0-0 2, Jerebko 0-1 0-0 0, Looney 1-1 0-0 2, Bogut 0-0 0-0 0, Livingston 1-1 1-2 3. Totals 42-95 23-29 121.
HOUSTON (126)
Gordon 11-20 1-2 30, Tucker 3-9 1-1 7, Capela 6-9 1-4 13, Paul 4-8 5-6 14, Harden 14-32 8-8 41, Nene 1-1 1-3 3, Rivers 3-6 0-0 8, Shumpert 3-5 1-2 10, G.Green 0-3 0-0 0. Totals 45-93 18-26 126.
Golden State;26;23;35;28;9;—;121
Houston;25;33;33;21;14;—;126
3-Point Goals—Golden State 14-33 (Durant 6-10, Iguodala 3-4, Thompson 2-6, Curry 2-9, D.Green 1-2, McKinnie 0-2), Houston 18-42 (Gordon 7-14, Harden 5-13, Shumpert 3-5, Rivers 2-4, Paul 1-4, G.Green 0-2). Fouled Out—None. Rebounds—Golden State 35 (D.Green 11), Houston 55 (Tucker 12). Assists—Golden State 27 (D.Green 10), Houston 20 (Paul 7). Total Fouls—Golden State 22, Houston 24. A—18,169 (18,500).
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.