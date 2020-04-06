NBA: Matchups if league resumes season with postseason play

Resuming the NBA season with the start of the playoff is one option for the league.

Most teams had about 15 games left to play in the regular-season schedules when play was halted on March 11, and not everyone had played the same amount of games.

But in this unprecedented situation, games won't resume until well beyond the originally scheduled April 15 end of the regular season. Coaches are preparing for any and all possibilities.

If the NBA does decide to resume the season with the playoffs, here is a look at those potential matchups:

Eastern Conference

No. 1 Milwaukee Bucks vs. No. 8 Orlando Magic

Last season Giannis Antetokounmpo led the top-seeded Bucks all the way to the Eastern Conference finals and a 2-0 lead over the Raptors. But after losing four straight and getting eliminated, Antetokounmpo vowed to come back stronger this season. The reigning MVP has done just that. Milwaukee is again the team to beat in the East. And Antetokounmpo is a candidate to win the award for a second straight season, increasing his scoring (29.6 points per game), rebounding (13.7 ppg) and 3-point percentage (30.6%) in the process.