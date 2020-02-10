NBA: LeBron James among 44 US Olympic basketball team finalists

"My name is in the hat. It's always predicated on how my body feels at the end of the season," James said. "I am hoping to make a long playoff run and then where my mind is and where my family's head is. There are a lot of factors."

There will be no tryouts. USA Basketball will pare the list down to a 12-person Olympic team by early June, those decisions to be made by a selection committee — and to be based in part on player availability and health. Training camp will start in early July, potentially as little as two weeks after the end of the NBA Finals. The Olympics start July 24.

"I want to play," said Portland's Damian Lillard, one of the finalists. "I think, looking at my career and all the stuff I want to accomplish before it's over, winning a gold medal at the Olympics is on the list. I was happy to see my name on there, obviously, and hopefully I'll be a part of the team."

USA Basketball officials, including Colangelo and Popovich of the San Antonio Spurs, have met with players in a variety of ways over the past several weeks. Some talks have been directly with players, some with their agents, some with their NBA clubs, sometimes a combination thereof — and, Colangelo noted, there were some instances where players reached out directly to express interest.

