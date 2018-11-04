Through Saturday, Nov. 3

SCORING AVERAGE

;G;FG;FT;PTS;AVG

Curry, GOL;10;111;44;325;32.5

Embiid, PHL;10;101;80;296;29.6

Lillard, POR;9;83;71;263;29.2

Griffin, DET;8;79;50;229;28.6

Durant, GOL;10;106;54;283;28.3

Walker, CHA;10;94;50;280;28.0

James, LAL;9;90;57;250;27.8

DeRozan, SAN;8;87;44;221;27.6

LaVine, CHI;10;89;66;266;26.6

Antetokounmpo, MIL;7;73;36;183;26.1

Leonard, TOR;7;67;36;183;26.1

Westbrook, OKC;6;61;28;152;25.3

Hardaway Jr., NYK;9;76;40;226;25.1

Beal, WAS;8;68;23;185;23.1

George, OKC;8;61;36;181;22.6

Oladipo, IND;10;85;31;225;22.5

Mirotic, NOR;9;77;25;202;22.4

Mitchell, UTA;8;69;23;179;22.4

Butler, MIN;7;56;32;156;22.3

Harris, LAC;9;72;32;191;21.2

Aldridge, SAN;8;65;36;166;20.8

Richardson, MIA;8;57;27;166;20.8

Wall, WAS;8;60;36;165;20.6

Conley, MEM;7;44;40;142;20.3

Middleton, MIL;8;51;28;161;20.1

LeVert, Bro;9;67;32;180;20.0

Thompson, GOL;10;78;18;198;19.8

Gallinari, LAC;9;55;48;178;19.8

Hield, SAC;9;69;18;178;19.8

Doncic, DAL;9;63;25;175;19.4

McCollum, POR;9;63;28;173;19.2

Paul, HOU;6;40;22;115;19.2

Young, ATL;9;60;34;172;19.1

Fox, SAC;9;60;44;171;19.0

Vucevic, ORL;8;63;18;152;19.0

Williams, LAC;9;53;48;171;19.0

Harris, DEN;9;65;29;170;18.9

Holiday, NOR;9;62;35;167;18.6

Kuzma, LAL;9;66;19;166;18.4

Towns, MIN;9;54;36;164;18.2

Redick, PHL;10;56;35;182;18.2

Jokic, DEN;9;56;39;162;18.0

Irving, BOS;9;60;20;161;17.9

Dragic, MIA;7;43;21;124;17.7

Lowry, TOR;9;56;24;159;17.7

Drummond, DET;8;59;22;141;17.6

Matthews, DAL;9;53;27;158;17.6

Randle, NOR;9;55;42;156;17.3

Rose, MIN;9;57;29;153;17.0

Ayton, PHX;8;60;15;135;16.9

REBOUNDS PER GAME

;G;OFF;DEF;TOT;AVG

Drummond, DET;8;41;82;123;15.4

Whiteside, MIA;8;28;89;117;14.6

Jordan, DAL;9;31;98;129;14.3

Antetokounmpo, MIL;7;20;76;96;13.7

Gobert, UTA;9;35;87;122;13.6

Embiid, PHL;10;24;100;124;12.4

Capela, HOU;8;36;56;92;11.5

Ayton, PHX;8;22;66;88;11.0

Mirotic, NOR;9;24;74;98;10.9

Griffin, DET;8;15;72;87;10.9

Vucevic, ORL;8;25;62;87;10.9

Towns, MIN;9;24;72;96;10.7

Adams, OKC;7;33;41;74;10.6

Kanter, NYK;9;29;64;93;10.3

Jokic, DEN;9;20;70;90;10.0

Nurkic, POR;9;33;56;89;9.9

Aldridge, SAN;8;34;42;76;9.5

Aminu, POR;9;12;71;83;9.2

Simmons, PHL;9;23;58;81;9.0

Thompson, CLE;9;36;44;80;8.9

Sabonis, IND;9;26;53;79;8.8

Cauley-Stein, SAC;9;24;54;78;8.7

Westbrook, OKC;6;7;44;51;8.5

Gasol, MEM;7;5;54;59;8.4

Harris, LAC;9;11;64;75;8.3

Davis, Bro;9;29;45;74;8.2

James, LAL;9;8;66;74;8.2

Vonleh, NYK;9;21;50;71;7.9

Gay, SAN;8;10;53;63;7.9

Gordon, ORL;8;16;47;63;7.9

ASSISTS PER GAME

;G;AST;AVG

Lowry, TOR;9;101;11.2

Westbrook, OKC;6;53;8.8

Paul, HOU;6;52;8.7

Green, GOL;10;85;8.5

Holiday, NOR;9;74;8.2

Simmons, PHL;9;72;8.0

James, LAL;9;71;7.9

Young, ATL;9;71;7.9

Fox, SAC;9;70;7.8

Jokic, DEN;9;69;7.7

Rubio, UTA;9;67;7.4

Wall, WAS;8;59;7.4

Bledsoe, MIL;8;55;6.9

DeRozan, SAN;8;55;6.9

Teague, MIN;7;48;6.9

Barea, DAL;9;57;6.3

Conley, MEM;7;42;6.0

Curry, GOL;10;60;6.0

Schroder, OKC;8;48;6.0

Durant, GOL;10;59;5.9

Walker, CHA;10;58;5.8

Lillard, POR;9;52;5.8

Arcidiacono, CHI;9;48;5.3

Irving, BOS;9;48;5.3

Russell, Bro;9;47;5.2

Antetokounmpo, MIL;7;36;5.1

Dragic, MIA;7;35;5.0

Parker, CHA;9;45;5.0

Rose, MIN;9;42;4.7

Collison, IND;10;46;4.6

