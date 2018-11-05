LEADERS

Through Nov. 5, 2018

SCORING AVERAGE

;G;FG;FT;PTS;AVG

Curry, GOL;10;111;44;325;32.5

Griffin, DET;8;79;50;229;28.6

Embiid, PHL;11;105;88;312;28.4

Durant, GOL;10;106;54;283;28.3

Lillard, POR;10;89;76;281;28.1

Walker, CHA;10;94;50;280;28.0

DeRozan, SAN;9;96;50;246;27.3

James, LAL;10;96;61;268;26.8

LaVine, CHI;10;89;66;266;26.6

Antetokounmpo, MIL;8;81;45;209;26.1

Westbrook, OKC;6;61;28;152;25.3

Hardaway Jr., NYK;10;78;42;233;23.3

Beal, WAS;9;75;30;207;23.0

George, OKC;8;61;36;181;22.6

Oladipo, IND;10;85;31;225;22.5

Mirotic, NOR;9;77;25;202;22.4

Mitchell, UTA;8;69;23;179;22.4

Harris, LAC;9;72;32;191;21.2

Wall, WAS;9;69;41;191;21.2

Richardson, MIA;8;57;27;166;20.8

Aldridge, SAN;9;71;38;180;20.0

LeVert, Bro;10;75;35;200;20.0

Thompson, GOL;10;78;18;198;19.8

Gallinari, LAC;9;55;48;178;19.8

Hield, SAC;10;77;19;197;19.7

Doncic, DAL;9;63;25;175;19.4

Conley, MEM;8;47;45;154;19.2

Middleton, MIL;9;54;31;173;19.2

Paul, HOU;6;40;22;115;19.2

Young, ATL;9;60;34;172;19.1

Kuzma, LAL;10;76;23;190;19.0

Williams, LAC;9;53;48;171;19.0

McCollum, POR;10;70;29;189;18.9

Harris, DEN;9;65;29;170;18.9

Towns, MIN;10;61;43;187;18.7

Fox, SAC;10;66;44;186;18.6

Holiday, NOR;9;62;35;167;18.6

Vucevic, ORL;9;69;19;165;18.3

Ibaka, TOR;10;75;26;181;18.1

Jokic, DEN;9;56;39;162;18.0

Lowry, TOR;10;64;26;180;18.0

Redick, PHL;11;62;37;197;17.9

Irving, BOS;9;60;20;161;17.9

Dragic, MIA;7;43;21;124;17.7

Drummond, DET;8;59;22;141;17.6

Matthews, DAL;9;53;27;158;17.6

Randle, NOR;9;55;42;156;17.3

Rose, MIN;9;57;29;153;17.0

Gobert, UTA;9;56;37;149;16.6

Smith Jr., DAL;8;52;17;132;16.5

REBOUNDS PER GAME

;G;OFF;DEF;TOT;AVG

Drummond, DET;8;41;82;123;15.4

Whiteside, MIA;8;28;89;117;14.6

Jordan, DAL;9;31;98;129;14.3

Antetokounmpo, MIL;8;23;88;111;13.9

Gobert, UTA;9;35;87;122;13.6

Embiid, PHL;11;25;114;139;12.6

Capela, HOU;8;36;56;92;11.5

Mirotic, NOR;9;24;74;98;10.9

Griffin, DET;8;15;72;87;10.9

Ayton, PHX;9;23;73;96;10.7

Adams, OKC;7;33;41;74;10.6

Vucevic, ORL;9;25;70;95;10.6

Kanter, NYK;10;35;70;105;10.5

Nurkic, POR;10;38;63;101;10.1

Towns, MIN;10;24;77;101;10.1

Jokic, DEN;9;20;70;90;10.0

Simmons, PHL;10;26;67;93;9.3

Aldridge, SAN;9;35;47;82;9.1

Aminu, POR;10;14;75;89;8.9

Thompson, CLE;9;36;44;80;8.9

Sabonis, IND;9;26;53;79;8.8

Westbrook, OKC;6;7;44;51;8.5

Gasol, MEM;8;6;61;67;8.4

Harris, LAC;9;11;64;75;8.3

Cauley-Stein, SAC;10;25;57;82;8.2

Gordon, ORL;9;18;53;71;7.9

Gay, SAN;8;10;53;63;7.9

Allen, Bro;10;23;54;77;7.7

Davis, Bro;10;29;48;77;7.7

Durant, GOL;10;2;75;77;7.7

ASSISTS PER GAME

;G;AST;AVG

Lowry, TOR;10;116;11.6

Westbrook, OKC;6;53;8.8

Paul, HOU;6;52;8.7

Green, GOL;10;85;8.5

Holiday, NOR;9;74;8.2

Young, ATL;9;71;7.9

James, LAL;10;77;7.7

Jokic, DEN;9;69;7.7

Fox, SAC;10;76;7.6

Simmons, PHL;10;75;7.5

Rubio, UTA;9;67;7.4

Wall, WAS;9;66;7.3

DeRozan, SAN;9;60;6.7

Barea, DAL;9;57;6.3

Bledsoe, MIL;9;56;6.2

Curry, GOL;10;60;6.0

Schroder, OKC;8;48;6.0

Durant, GOL;10;59;5.9

Antetokounmpo, MIL;8;47;5.9

Conley, MEM;8;47;5.9

Walker, CHA;10;58;5.8

Lillard, POR;10;57;5.7

Arcidiacono, CHI;9;48;5.3

Irving, BOS;9;48;5.3

Russell, Bro;10;53;5.3

Dragic, MIA;7;35;5.0

Parker, CHA;9;45;5.0

Augustin, ORL;9;43;4.8

Rose, MIN;9;42;4.7

Collison, IND;10;46;4.6

STEALS PER GAME

;G;STL;AVG

Wall, WAS;9;22;2.44

George, OKC;8;19;2.38

Westbrook, OKC;6;14;2.33

Gasol, MEM;8;18;2.25

Paul, HOU;6;13;2.17

Covington, PHL;11;22;2.00

Green, GOL;10;20;2.00

Tucker, HOU;8;15;1.88

Hart, LAL;10;18;1.80

Mitchell, UTA;8;14;1.75

James, LAL;10;17;1.70

Oladipo, IND;10;17;1.70

Simmons, PHL;10;17;1.70

Holiday, NOR;9;15;1.67

Ingles, UTA;9;15;1.67

Adams, OKC;7;11;1.57

Bazemore, ATL;9;14;1.56

Bembry, ATL;9;14;1.56

Collison, IND;10;15;1.50

LeVert, Bro;10;15;1.50

Lowry, TOR;10;15;1.50

Young, IND;10;15;1.50

Middleton, MIL;9;13;1.44

Rubio, UTA;9;13;1.44

Conley, MEM;8;11;1.38

Dekker, CLE;8;11;1.38

Okogie, MIN;8;11;1.38

Porter Jr., WAS;8;11;1.38

Prince, ATL;9;12;1.33

Fox, SAC;10;13;1.30

BLOCKS PER GAME

;G;BLK;AVG

McGee, LAL;10;34;3.40

Whiteside, MIA;8;22;2.75

Turner, IND;10;24;2.40

Gobert, UTA;9;21;2.33

Embiid, PHL;11;24;2.18

Allen, Bro;10;19;1.90

Carter Jr., CHI;10;19;1.90

Towns, MIN;10;19;1.90

Harrell, LAC;9;17;1.89

Capela, HOU;8;15;1.88

Lopez, MIL;9;16;1.78

Bamba, ORL;9;15;1.67

Collins, POR;10;16;1.60

Covington, PHL;11;17;1.55

Jordan, DAL;9;13;1.44

Kleber, DAL;9;13;1.44

Len, ATL;9;13;1.44

Ibaka, TOR;10;14;1.40

Kidd-Gilchrist, CHA;10;14;1.40

Antetokounmpo, MIL;8;11;1.38

Drummond, DET;8;11;1.38

Horford, BOS;9;12;1.33

Williams, CHA;10;13;1.30

Adams, OKC;7;9;1.29

Favors, UTA;8;10;1.25

Grant, OKC;8;10;1.25

Millsap, DEN;9;11;1.22

Vucevic, ORL;9;11;1.22

Morris, WAS;8;9;1.12

Beal, WAS;9;10;1.11

Subscribe to Breaking News

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments