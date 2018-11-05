LEADERS
Through Nov. 5, 2018
SCORING AVERAGE
;G;FG;FT;PTS;AVG
Curry, GOL;10;111;44;325;32.5
Griffin, DET;8;79;50;229;28.6
Embiid, PHL;11;105;88;312;28.4
Durant, GOL;10;106;54;283;28.3
Lillard, POR;10;89;76;281;28.1
Walker, CHA;10;94;50;280;28.0
DeRozan, SAN;9;96;50;246;27.3
James, LAL;10;96;61;268;26.8
LaVine, CHI;10;89;66;266;26.6
Antetokounmpo, MIL;8;81;45;209;26.1
Westbrook, OKC;6;61;28;152;25.3
Hardaway Jr., NYK;10;78;42;233;23.3
Beal, WAS;9;75;30;207;23.0
George, OKC;8;61;36;181;22.6
Oladipo, IND;10;85;31;225;22.5
Mirotic, NOR;9;77;25;202;22.4
Mitchell, UTA;8;69;23;179;22.4
Harris, LAC;9;72;32;191;21.2
Wall, WAS;9;69;41;191;21.2
Richardson, MIA;8;57;27;166;20.8
Aldridge, SAN;9;71;38;180;20.0
LeVert, Bro;10;75;35;200;20.0
Thompson, GOL;10;78;18;198;19.8
Gallinari, LAC;9;55;48;178;19.8
Hield, SAC;10;77;19;197;19.7
Doncic, DAL;9;63;25;175;19.4
Conley, MEM;8;47;45;154;19.2
Middleton, MIL;9;54;31;173;19.2
Paul, HOU;6;40;22;115;19.2
Young, ATL;9;60;34;172;19.1
Kuzma, LAL;10;76;23;190;19.0
Williams, LAC;9;53;48;171;19.0
McCollum, POR;10;70;29;189;18.9
Harris, DEN;9;65;29;170;18.9
Towns, MIN;10;61;43;187;18.7
Fox, SAC;10;66;44;186;18.6
Holiday, NOR;9;62;35;167;18.6
Vucevic, ORL;9;69;19;165;18.3
Ibaka, TOR;10;75;26;181;18.1
Jokic, DEN;9;56;39;162;18.0
Lowry, TOR;10;64;26;180;18.0
Redick, PHL;11;62;37;197;17.9
Irving, BOS;9;60;20;161;17.9
Dragic, MIA;7;43;21;124;17.7
Drummond, DET;8;59;22;141;17.6
Matthews, DAL;9;53;27;158;17.6
Randle, NOR;9;55;42;156;17.3
Rose, MIN;9;57;29;153;17.0
Gobert, UTA;9;56;37;149;16.6
Smith Jr., DAL;8;52;17;132;16.5
REBOUNDS PER GAME
;G;OFF;DEF;TOT;AVG
Drummond, DET;8;41;82;123;15.4
Whiteside, MIA;8;28;89;117;14.6
Jordan, DAL;9;31;98;129;14.3
Antetokounmpo, MIL;8;23;88;111;13.9
Gobert, UTA;9;35;87;122;13.6
Embiid, PHL;11;25;114;139;12.6
Capela, HOU;8;36;56;92;11.5
Mirotic, NOR;9;24;74;98;10.9
Griffin, DET;8;15;72;87;10.9
Ayton, PHX;9;23;73;96;10.7
Adams, OKC;7;33;41;74;10.6
Vucevic, ORL;9;25;70;95;10.6
Kanter, NYK;10;35;70;105;10.5
Nurkic, POR;10;38;63;101;10.1
Towns, MIN;10;24;77;101;10.1
Jokic, DEN;9;20;70;90;10.0
Simmons, PHL;10;26;67;93;9.3
Aldridge, SAN;9;35;47;82;9.1
Aminu, POR;10;14;75;89;8.9
Thompson, CLE;9;36;44;80;8.9
Sabonis, IND;9;26;53;79;8.8
Westbrook, OKC;6;7;44;51;8.5
Gasol, MEM;8;6;61;67;8.4
Harris, LAC;9;11;64;75;8.3
Cauley-Stein, SAC;10;25;57;82;8.2
Gordon, ORL;9;18;53;71;7.9
Gay, SAN;8;10;53;63;7.9
Allen, Bro;10;23;54;77;7.7
Davis, Bro;10;29;48;77;7.7
Durant, GOL;10;2;75;77;7.7
ASSISTS PER GAME
;G;AST;AVG
Lowry, TOR;10;116;11.6
Westbrook, OKC;6;53;8.8
Paul, HOU;6;52;8.7
Green, GOL;10;85;8.5
Holiday, NOR;9;74;8.2
Young, ATL;9;71;7.9
James, LAL;10;77;7.7
Jokic, DEN;9;69;7.7
Fox, SAC;10;76;7.6
Simmons, PHL;10;75;7.5
Rubio, UTA;9;67;7.4
Wall, WAS;9;66;7.3
DeRozan, SAN;9;60;6.7
Barea, DAL;9;57;6.3
Bledsoe, MIL;9;56;6.2
Curry, GOL;10;60;6.0
Schroder, OKC;8;48;6.0
Durant, GOL;10;59;5.9
Antetokounmpo, MIL;8;47;5.9
Conley, MEM;8;47;5.9
Walker, CHA;10;58;5.8
Lillard, POR;10;57;5.7
Arcidiacono, CHI;9;48;5.3
Irving, BOS;9;48;5.3
Russell, Bro;10;53;5.3
Dragic, MIA;7;35;5.0
Parker, CHA;9;45;5.0
Augustin, ORL;9;43;4.8
Rose, MIN;9;42;4.7
Collison, IND;10;46;4.6
STEALS PER GAME
;G;STL;AVG
Wall, WAS;9;22;2.44
George, OKC;8;19;2.38
Westbrook, OKC;6;14;2.33
Gasol, MEM;8;18;2.25
Paul, HOU;6;13;2.17
Covington, PHL;11;22;2.00
Green, GOL;10;20;2.00
Tucker, HOU;8;15;1.88
Hart, LAL;10;18;1.80
Mitchell, UTA;8;14;1.75
James, LAL;10;17;1.70
Oladipo, IND;10;17;1.70
Simmons, PHL;10;17;1.70
Holiday, NOR;9;15;1.67
Ingles, UTA;9;15;1.67
Adams, OKC;7;11;1.57
Bazemore, ATL;9;14;1.56
Bembry, ATL;9;14;1.56
Collison, IND;10;15;1.50
LeVert, Bro;10;15;1.50
Lowry, TOR;10;15;1.50
Young, IND;10;15;1.50
Middleton, MIL;9;13;1.44
Rubio, UTA;9;13;1.44
Conley, MEM;8;11;1.38
Dekker, CLE;8;11;1.38
Okogie, MIN;8;11;1.38
Porter Jr., WAS;8;11;1.38
Prince, ATL;9;12;1.33
Fox, SAC;10;13;1.30
BLOCKS PER GAME
;G;BLK;AVG
McGee, LAL;10;34;3.40
Whiteside, MIA;8;22;2.75
Turner, IND;10;24;2.40
Gobert, UTA;9;21;2.33
Embiid, PHL;11;24;2.18
Allen, Bro;10;19;1.90
Carter Jr., CHI;10;19;1.90
Towns, MIN;10;19;1.90
Harrell, LAC;9;17;1.89
Capela, HOU;8;15;1.88
Lopez, MIL;9;16;1.78
Bamba, ORL;9;15;1.67
Collins, POR;10;16;1.60
Covington, PHL;11;17;1.55
Jordan, DAL;9;13;1.44
Kleber, DAL;9;13;1.44
Len, ATL;9;13;1.44
Ibaka, TOR;10;14;1.40
Kidd-Gilchrist, CHA;10;14;1.40
Antetokounmpo, MIL;8;11;1.38
Drummond, DET;8;11;1.38
Horford, BOS;9;12;1.33
Williams, CHA;10;13;1.30
Adams, OKC;7;9;1.29
Favors, UTA;8;10;1.25
Grant, OKC;8;10;1.25
Millsap, DEN;9;11;1.22
Vucevic, ORL;9;11;1.22
Morris, WAS;8;9;1.12
Beal, WAS;9;10;1.11
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.