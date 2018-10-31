LEADERS

Through Oct. 31, 2018

SCORING AVERAGE

;G;FG;FT;PTS;AVG

Curry, GOL;8;88;36;260;32.5

Walker, CHA;8;81;43;241;30.1

Lillard, POR;7;66;55;207;29.6

DeRozan, SAN;6;66;35;170;28.3

Durant, GOL;8;85;44;226;28.2

LaVine, CHI;7;67;46;197;28.1

Griffin, DET;6;59;33;166;27.7

James, LAL;7;70;43;193;27.6

Leonard, TOR;6;60;32;164;27.3

Embiid, PHL;8;75;56;216;27.0

George, OKC;6;51;32;153;25.5

Antetokounmpo, MIL;6;60;29;150;25.0

Hardaway Jr., NYK;7;59;30;171;24.4

Mitchell, UTA;6;52;18;137;22.8

Mirotic, NOR;6;52;14;136;22.7

Beal, WAS;7;58;20;158;22.6

Butler, MIN;6;46;31;135;22.5

Oladipo, IND;7;60;16;152;21.7

Jokic, DEN;6;42;37;129;21.5

Harris, LAC;7;54;26;146;20.9

Wall, WAS;7;52;35;146;20.9

Middleton, MIL;7;45;27;145;20.7

Doncic, DAL;7;50;24;143;20.4

Aldridge, SAN;6;44;32;120;20.0

Gallinari, LAC;7;45;35;140;20.0

Harris, DEN;6;46;21;120;20.0

Thompson, GOL;8;62;15;158;19.8

Kuzma, LAL;7;54;15;136;19.4

McCollum, POR;7;48;22;135;19.3

Richardson, MIA;7;47;21;134;19.1

Young, ATL;7;45;28;134;19.1

Conley, MEM;6;37;29;114;19.0

Hield, SAC;8;59;16;151;18.9

LeVert, Bro;7;50;23;132;18.9

Vucevic, ORL;7;53;17;130;18.6

Lowry, TOR;8;52;22;148;18.5

Redick, PHL;8;49;20;148;18.5

Matthews, DAL;7;43;22;128;18.3

Drummond, DET;6;48;12;109;18.2

Dragic, MIA;7;43;21;124;17.7

Gobert, UTA;6;39;28;106;17.7

Randle, NOR;6;40;22;106;17.7

Towns, MIN;7;40;29;123;17.6

Ayton, PHX;6;47;11;105;17.5

Fox, SAC;8;51;34;140;17.5

Cauley-Stein, SAC;8;60;19;139;17.4

Smith Jr., DAL;6;42;12;104;17.3

Prince, ATL;7;39;22;117;16.7

Williams, LAC;7;37;33;117;16.7

Murray, DEN;6;35;20;100;16.7

REBOUNDS PER GAME

;G;OFF;DEF;TOT;AVG

Whiteside, MIA;7;26;83;109;15.6

Jordan, DAL;7;28;79;107;15.3

Drummond, DET;6;30;61;91;15.2

Antetokounmpo, MIL;6;18;67;85;14.2

Gobert, UTA;6;22;59;81;13.5

Adams, OKC;5;25;34;59;11.8

Embiid, PHL;8;20;74;94;11.8

Kanter, NYK;7;25;57;82;11.7

Capela, HOU;6;26;41;67;11.2

Vucevic, ORL;7;23;53;76;10.9

Griffin, DET;6;12;53;65;10.8

Simmons, PHL;7;21;52;73;10.4

Ayton, PHX;6;11;51;62;10.3

Jokic, DEN;6;11;51;62;10.3

Aldridge, SAN;6;29;32;61;10.2

Towns, MIN;7;20;49;69;9.9

Sabonis, IND;6;20;38;58;9.7

Nurkic, POR;7;23;44;67;9.6

Mirotic, NOR;6;15;42;57;9.5

Thompson, CLE;7;32;33;65;9.3

James, LAL;7;8;56;64;9.1

Cauley-Stein, SAC;8;23;49;72;9.0

Aminu, POR;7;9;51;60;8.6

Gordon, ORL;7;16;44;60;8.6

Harris, LAC;7;11;49;60;8.6

Gay, SAN;6;10;41;51;8.5

Davis, Bro;7;21;38;59;8.4

Millsap, DEN;6;16;34;50;8.3

Vonleh, NYK;7;18;40;58;8.3

Gasol, MEM;6;4;45;49;8.2

ASSISTS PER GAME

;G;AST;AVG

Lowry, TOR;8;89;11.1

James, LAL;7;58;8.3

Green, GOL;8;65;8.1

DeRozan, SAN;6;48;8.0

Simmons, PHL;7;56;8.0

Holiday, NOR;6;47;7.8

Rubio, UTA;6;45;7.5

Wall, WAS;7;50;7.1

Fox, SAC;8;55;6.9

Bledsoe, MIL;7;48;6.9

Teague, MIN;7;48;6.9

Jokic, DEN;6;41;6.8

Young, ATL;7;46;6.6

Payton, NOR;5;32;6.4

Schroder, OKC;6;38;6.3

Conley, MEM;6;37;6.2

Durant, GOL;8;49;6.1

Lillard, POR;7;42;6.0

Walker, CHA;8;48;6.0

Barea, DAL;7;41;5.9

Antetokounmpo, MIL;6;34;5.7

Curry, GOL;8;44;5.5

Irving, BOS;7;38;5.4

Russell, Bro;7;38;5.4

Parker, CHA;7;37;5.3

Arcidiacono, CHI;6;31;5.2

Dragic, MIA;7;35;5.0

Oladipo, IND;7;34;4.9

Rose, MIN;7;34;4.9

Augustin, ORL;7;33;4.7

STEALS PER GAME

;G;STL;AVG

Butler, MIN;6;18;3.00

Tucker, HOU;6;14;2.33

Wall, WAS;7;16;2.29

Green, GOL;8;18;2.25

George, OKC;6;13;2.17

Covington, PHL;8;16;2.00

Gasol, MEM;6;12;2.00

James, LAL;7;14;2.00

Leonard, TOR;6;12;2.00

Hart, LAL;7;13;1.86

Ingles, UTA;6;11;1.83

Holiday, NOR;6;10;1.67

Murray, DEN;6;10;1.67

Adams, OKC;5;8;1.60

Okogie, MIN;5;8;1.60

Bazemore, ATL;7;11;1.57

Bembry, ATL;7;11;1.57

Collison, IND;7;11;1.57

Holiday, CHI;7;11;1.57

Porter Jr., WAS;7;11;1.57

Anderson, MEM;6;9;1.50

Fox, SAC;8;12;1.50

Gay, SAN;6;9;1.50

Gobert, UTA;6;9;1.50

Middleton, MIL;7;10;1.43

Oladipo, IND;7;10;1.43

Vucevic, ORL;7;10;1.43

Lowry, TOR;8;11;1.38

Conley, MEM;6;8;1.33

DeRozan, SAN;6;8;1.33

BLOCKS PER GAME

;G;BLK;AVG

McGee, LAL;7;21;3.00

Whiteside, MIA;7;21;3.00

Gobert, UTA;6;16;2.67

Allen, Bro;7;16;2.29

Towns, MIN;7;16;2.29

Turner, IND;7;15;2.14

Embiid, PHL;8;17;2.12

Bamba, ORL;7;14;2.00

Collins, POR;7;14;2.00

Harrell, LAC;7;13;1.86

Capela, HOU;6;11;1.83

Covington, PHL;8;14;1.75

Jordan, DAL;7;12;1.71

Antetokounmpo, MIL;6;10;1.67

Williams, CHA;8;13;1.62

Carter Jr., CHI;7;11;1.57

Ibaka, TOR;8;12;1.50

Kidd-Gilchrist, CHA;8;12;1.50

Horford, BOS;7;10;1.43

Kleber, DAL;7;10;1.43

Len, ATL;7;10;1.43

Lopez, MIL;7;10;1.43

Favors, UTA;5;7;1.40

Jones, GOL;8;11;1.38

Aldridge, SAN;6;8;1.33

Butler, MIN;6;8;1.33

Drummond, DET;6;8;1.33

Grant, OKC;6;8;1.33

Millsap, DEN;6;8;1.33

Bell, GOL;7;9;1.29

Subscribe to Breaking News

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Load comments