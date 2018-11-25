Magic 108, Lakers 104

ORLANDO (108)

Iwundu 0-3 0-0 0, Gordon 8-14 0-0 17, Vucevic 10-20 8-8 31, Augustin 5-9 1-1 12, Fournier 2-10 2-3 6, Isaac 3-7 0-0 6, Martin 0-0 0-0 0, Bamba 2-4 0-0 5, Grant 2-3 0-0 5, Simmons 4-11 2-2 10, Ross 6-12 0-0 16. Totals 42-93 13-14 108.

L.A. LAKERS (104)

James 8-14 6-11 24, Kuzma 7-15 5-7 21, McGee 5-9 2-2 12, Ball 4-9 0-0 9, Ingram 7-14 3-5 17, Mykhailiuk 0-2 1-2 1, Chandler 1-1 0-0 2, Caldwell-Pope 1-7 2-2 5, Stephenson 4-8 1-2 13, Hart 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 37-79 20-31 104.

Orlando;19;32;35;22;—;108

L.A. Lakers;29;23;19;33;—;104

3-Point Goals—Orlando 11-31 (Ross 4-7, Vucevic 3-8, Bamba 1-1, Grant 1-2, Gordon 1-3, Augustin 1-4, Isaac 0-1, Iwundu 0-1, Simmons 0-2, Fournier 0-2), L.A. Lakers 10-26 (Stephenson 4-6, Kuzma 2-4, James 2-7, Ball 1-2, Caldwell-Pope 1-4, McGee 0-1, Ingram 0-2). Fouled Out—None. Rebounds—Orlando 45 (Vucevic 15), L.A. Lakers 42 (Ball 10). Assists—Orlando 31 (Augustin 9), L.A. Lakers 22 (James 7). Total Fouls—Orlando 22, L.A. Lakers 17. Technicals—Orlando coach Magic (Defensive three second), L.A. Lakers coach Luke Walton. A—18,997 (18,997).

Pistons 118, Suns 107

PHOENIX (107)

Ariza 1-5 2-2 5, Warren 3-8 0-0 6, Ayton 11-13 3-4 25, Booker 14-25 6-6 37, Bridges 1-8 0-0 2, J.Jackson 4-8 1-2 10, Holmes 4-6 2-5 10, Canaan 0-2 0-0 0, Crawford 4-8 1-2 12. Totals 42-83 15-21 107.<

DETROIT (118)

Robinson III 2-2 0-0 4, Griffin 7-16 0-0 16, Drummond 9-14 1-8 19, R.Jackson 6-20 3-3 19, Bullock 5-10 1-1 13, Johnson 5-9 2-2 14, Pachulia 1-3 5-6 7, Galloway 4-6 3-3 15, Smith 3-10 1-2 9, Brown 1-3 0-0 2. Totals 43-93 16-25 118.

Phoenix;30;30;24;23;—;107

Detroit;27;35;21;35;—;118

3-Point Goals—Phoenix 8-25 (Crawford 3-4, Booker 3-9, Ariza 1-3, J.Jackson 1-4, Warren 0-2, Bridges 0-3), Detroit 16-41 (Galloway 4-6, R.Jackson 4-15, Johnson 2-3, Smith 2-4, Bullock 2-5, Griffin 2-8). Fouled Out—None. Rebounds—Phoenix 42 (Ayton 13), Detroit 41 (Drummond 16). Assists—Phoenix 22 (Booker, Crawford 5), Detroit 30 (Griffin 11). Total Fouls—Phoenix 22, Detroit 19. Technicals—Phoenix coach Suns (Defensive three second) 2, Warren 2, Detroit coach Pistons (Defensive three second). Ejected—Warren. A—14,413 (20,491).

Knicks 103, Grizzlies 98

NEW YORK (103)

Hezonja 2-5 0-0 4, Vonleh 2-4 2-2 7, Kanter 9-16 3-6 21, Mudiay 5-12 5-5 17, Hardaway Jr. 6-16 7-7 22, Knox 0-3 0-0 0, Robinson 0-2 0-0 0, Ntilikina 2-6 2-2 7, Burke 3-15 8-8 15, Trier 5-12 0-2 10. Totals 34-91 27-32 103.

MEMPHIS (98)

Anderson 2-3 0-3 4, Jackson Jr. 6-6 0-0 16, Gasol 10-21 4-8 27, Conley 8-24 5-6 23, Temple 2-6 0-0 5, Casspi 2-3 0-0 4, Green 2-8 2-2 6, Mack 2-6 0-0 4, Selden 1-3 0-0 3, M.Brooks 3-6 0-0 6. Totals 38-86 11-19 98.<

New York;21;22;35;25;—;103

Memphis;26;26;19;27;—;98

3-Point Goals—New York 8-22 (Hardaway Jr. 3-7, Mudiay 2-4, Ntilikina 1-2, Burke 1-2, Vonleh 1-2, Kanter 0-1, Trier 0-1, Hezonja 0-1, Knox 0-2), Memphis 11-30 (Jackson Jr. 4-4, Gasol 3-6, Conley 2-10, Selden 1-2, Temple 1-4, Green 0-1, Mack 0-3). Fouled Out—Temple. Rebounds—New York 56 (Kanter 26), Memphis 41 (Gasol 8). Assists—New York 17 (Mudiay 4), Memphis 27 (Conley 11). Total Fouls—New York 21, Memphis 23. Technicals—Vonleh, Temple, Green, Memphis coach Grizzlies (Defensive three second). A—14,331 (18,119).

76ers 127, Nets 125

PHILADELPHIA (127)

Butler 11-20 7-7 34, Chandler 4-7 0-0 10, Embiid 11-19 10-12 32, Simmons 5-13 3-6 13, Redick 5-14 4-4 15, Muscala 0-4 1-2 1, McConnell 2-3 0-0 4, Shamet 5-7 2-2 16, Korkmaz 1-4 0-0 2. Totals 44-91 27-33 127.<

BROOKLYN (125)

Harris 4-10 0-0 9, Hollis-Jefferson 6-9 0-0 13, Allen 7-11 3-5 17, Russell 16-28 4-4 38, Crabbe 0-4 0-0 0, Dudley 1-1 0-0 3, Carroll 1-1 2-2 5, Davis 3-5 1-3 7, Dinwiddie 11-15 5-6 31, Napier 1-4 0-0 2. Totals 50-88 15-20 125.<

Philadelphia;25;29;35;38;—;127

Brooklyn;32;36;34;23;—;125

3-Point Goals—Philadelphia 12-29 (Butler 5-6, Shamet 4-4, Chandler 2-4, Redick 1-5, McConnell 0-1, Korkmaz 0-2, Embiid 0-3, Muscala 0-4), Brooklyn 10-25 (Dinwiddie 4-5, Russell 2-6, Dudley 1-1, Hollis-Jefferson 1-1, Carroll 1-1, Harris 1-5, Allen 0-1, Napier 0-2, Crabbe 0-3). Fouled Out—Davis. Rebounds—Philadelphia 42 (Embiid, Butler 12), Brooklyn 43 (Allen 10). Assists—Philadelphia 28 (Simmons 9), Brooklyn 19 (Russell 8). Total Fouls—Philadelphia 22, Brooklyn 25. Technicals—Butler, Dinwiddie. A—15,217 (17,732).

Raptors 125, Heat 115

MIAMI (115)

McGruder 3-9 0-0 7, J.Johnson 2-7 2-2 6, Whiteside 1-5 0-2 2, J.Richardson 6-19 4-6 19, Ellington 3-7 1-1 10, Winslow 3-10 2-2 9, Olynyk 4-6 0-0 11, Adebayo 4-10 8-12 16, Wade 13-22 5-7 35. Totals 39-95 22-32 115.<

TORONTO (125)

Leonard 8-20 10-12 29, Siakam 8-9 4-4 21, Valanciunas 8-10 1-1 17, Lowry 5-12 0-0 12, Green 2-6 0-0 4, Miles 3-7 2-2 10, Anunoby 2-4 0-2 4, Ibaka 3-9 2-2 8, Wright 4-7 0-0 10, VanVleet 4-6 1-2 10. Totals 47-90 20-25 125.<

Miami;29;25;35;26;—;115

Toronto;36;27;38;24;—;125

3-Point Goals—Miami 15-36 (Wade 4-7, Olynyk 3-4, Ellington 3-7, J.Richardson 3-8, Winslow 1-2, McGruder 1-5, Adebayo 0-1, J.Johnson 0-2), Toronto 11-35 (Leonard 3-8, Wright 2-3, Miles 2-6, Lowry 2-9, Siakam 1-1, VanVleet 1-2, Anunoby 0-2, Green 0-4). Fouled Out—None. Rebounds—Miami 46 (Adebayo 21), Toronto 47 (Leonard, Valanciunas 10). Assists—Miami 21 (Wade 6), Toronto 25 (Lowry 10). Total Fouls—Miami 22, Toronto 21. Technicals—Leonard. A—19,800 (19,800).

Hawks 124, Bobcats 123

CHARLOTTE (123)

Batum 5-8 4-4 14, Williams 7-14 2-2 20, Zeller 2-5 3-4 7, Walker 7-23 4-4 22, Lamb 5-11 1-2 13, Bridges 1-6 2-2 4, Kaminsky 2-3 6-9 11, Graham 1-3 0-0 2, Monk 9-15 1-1 26, Bacon 2-5 0-0 4. Totals 41-93 23-28 123.

ATLANTA (124)

Prince 5-13 3-3 16, Collins 11-16 1-2 23, Dedmon 1-4 0-0 2, Young 6-18 2-2 18, Huerter 1-2 1-2 4, Bembry 7-10 0-0 16, Spellman 2-4 0-0 5, Len 3-7 1-2 8, Lin 5-9 0-0 12, Bazemore 9-11 0-0 20. Totals 50-94 8-11 124.

Charlotte;43;23;31;26;—;123

Atlanta;32;33;35;24;—;124

3-Point Goals—Charlotte 18-45 (Monk 7-11, Williams 4-9, Walker 4-9, Lamb 2-6, Kaminsky 1-1, Graham 0-2, Batum 0-2, Bacon 0-2, Bridges 0-3), Atlanta 16-39 (Young 4-10, Prince 3-8, Bazemore 2-3, Bembry 2-3, Lin 2-5, Huerter 1-1, Spellman 1-2, Len 1-4, Collins 0-1, Dedmon 0-2). Fouled Out—None. Rebounds—Charlotte 43 (Williams 13), Atlanta 41 (Collins 11). Assists—Charlotte 30 (Walker 9), Atlanta 34 (Bembry 6). Total Fouls—Charlotte 15, Atlanta 23. A—12,977 (18,118).

Jazz 133, Kings 112

UTAH (133)

Ingles 6-8 4-4 18, Crowder 6-13 1-1 14, Gobert 7-11 4-6 18, Rubio 11-16 3-4 27, O'Neale 1-5 0-0 2, Sefolosha 0-2 2-2 2, Udoh 0-0 0-0 0, Favors 4-7 3-5 11, Niang 2-2 0-0 5, Neto 2-6 4-4 9, Exum 2-5 0-0 4, Burks 6-12 1-1 14, Allen 2-5 3-6 9. Totals 49-92 25-33 133.<

SACRAMENTO (112)

Bogdanovic 6-14 6-6 20, Bjelica 4-4 3-3 12, Cauley-Stein 2-6 2-2 6, Fox 5-11 2-5 13, Hield 5-10 0-0 12, Jackson 1-2 1-2 3, Giles III 5-14 0-0 10, Bagley III 6-12 6-8 18, Labissiere 1-1 0-1 2, Ferrell 1-1 2-2 5, Mason 1-4 1-2 3, McLemore 0-2 0-0 0, Williams 3-4 0-0 8. Totals 40-85 23-31 112.<

Utah;30;29;32;42;—;133

Sacramento;26;24;30;32;—;112

3-Point Goals—Utah 10-30 (Rubio 2-3, Ingles 2-4, Allen 2-5, Neto 1-1, Niang 1-1, Burks 1-6, Crowder 1-6, O'Neale 0-2, Sefolosha 0-2), Sacramento 9-23 (Williams 2-2, Bogdanovic 2-5, Hield 2-5, Bjelica 1-1, Ferrell 1-1, Fox 1-2, McLemore 0-1, Giles III 0-1, Mason 0-1, Jackson 0-1, Bagley III 0-3). Fouled Out—None. Rebounds—Utah 49 (Gobert 15), Sacramento 36 (Giles III 8). Assists—Utah 30 (Ingles 6), Sacramento 20 (Giles III 6). Total Fouls—Utah 26, Sacramento 25. Technicals—Utah coach Jazz (Defensive three second), Bjelica. A—16,048 (17,608).

LEADERS

Through Nov. 24

Scoring

;G;FG;FT;PTS;AVG

Harden, HOU;15;132;126;450;30.0

James, LAL;18;185;102;514;28.6

Walker, CHA;18;176;93;514;28.6

Durant, GOL;21;209;148;593;28.2

Embiid, PHL;21;188;180;586;27.9

Antetokounmpo, MIL;18;188;109;490;27.2

Davis, NOR;16;151;118;432;27.0

Lillard, POR;19;160;130;499;26.3

LaVine, CHI;19;167;119;485;25.5

Griffin, DET;16;138;91;405;25.3

DeRozan, SAN;19;181;105;473;24.9

Booker, PHX;15;128;67;361;24.1

George, OKC;19;157;80;456;24.0

Hardaway Jr., NYK;19;143;98;443;23.3

Thompson, GOL;21;189;40;474;22.6

Irving, BOS;19;161;46;413;21.7

Beal, WAS;19;147;71;409;21.5

Oladipo, IND;16;129;47;343;21.4

McCollum, POR;19;155;49;404;21.3

Wall, WAS;19;145;77;398;20.9

FG Percentage

;FG;FGA;PCT

Gobert, UTA;107;154;.695

Sabonis, IND;104;150;.693

Harrell, LAC;104;159;.654

Capela, HOU;136;208;.654

McGee, LAL;106;166;.639

Jordan, DAL;74;118;.627

Siakam, TOR;115;186;.618

Ayton, PHX;132;216;.611

Adams, OKC;118;199;.593

Allen, Bro;85;146;.582

Rebounds

;G;OFF;DEF;TOT;AVG

Drummond, DET;16;100;158;258;16.1

Whiteside, MIA;17;72;177;249;14.6

Jordan, DAL;18;45;200;245;13.6

Embiid, PHL;21;47;233;280;13.3

Antetokounmpo, MIL;18;47;187;234;13.0

Davis, NOR;16;59;143;202;12.6

Gobert, UTA;19;66;173;239;12.6

Towns, MIN;20;65;180;245;12.2

Capela, HOU;18;85;129;214;11.9

Thompson, CLE;18;94;112;206;11.4

Assists

;G;AST;AVG

Lowry, TOR;20;209;10.4

Holiday, NOR;20;184;9.2

Wall, WAS;19;153;8.1

Harden, HOU;15;118;7.9

Simmons, PHL;20;157;7.8

Young, ATL;19;148;7.8

Fox, SAC;19;147;7.7

Paul, HOU;15;115;7.7

Booker, PHX;15;109;7.3

Jokic, DEN;20;143;7.2

