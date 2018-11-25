Magic 108, Lakers 104
ORLANDO (108)
Iwundu 0-3 0-0 0, Gordon 8-14 0-0 17, Vucevic 10-20 8-8 31, Augustin 5-9 1-1 12, Fournier 2-10 2-3 6, Isaac 3-7 0-0 6, Martin 0-0 0-0 0, Bamba 2-4 0-0 5, Grant 2-3 0-0 5, Simmons 4-11 2-2 10, Ross 6-12 0-0 16. Totals 42-93 13-14 108.
L.A. LAKERS (104)
James 8-14 6-11 24, Kuzma 7-15 5-7 21, McGee 5-9 2-2 12, Ball 4-9 0-0 9, Ingram 7-14 3-5 17, Mykhailiuk 0-2 1-2 1, Chandler 1-1 0-0 2, Caldwell-Pope 1-7 2-2 5, Stephenson 4-8 1-2 13, Hart 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 37-79 20-31 104.
Orlando;19;32;35;22;—;108
L.A. Lakers;29;23;19;33;—;104
3-Point Goals—Orlando 11-31 (Ross 4-7, Vucevic 3-8, Bamba 1-1, Grant 1-2, Gordon 1-3, Augustin 1-4, Isaac 0-1, Iwundu 0-1, Simmons 0-2, Fournier 0-2), L.A. Lakers 10-26 (Stephenson 4-6, Kuzma 2-4, James 2-7, Ball 1-2, Caldwell-Pope 1-4, McGee 0-1, Ingram 0-2). Fouled Out—None. Rebounds—Orlando 45 (Vucevic 15), L.A. Lakers 42 (Ball 10). Assists—Orlando 31 (Augustin 9), L.A. Lakers 22 (James 7). Total Fouls—Orlando 22, L.A. Lakers 17. Technicals—Orlando coach Magic (Defensive three second), L.A. Lakers coach Luke Walton. A—18,997 (18,997).
Pistons 118, Suns 107
PHOENIX (107)
Ariza 1-5 2-2 5, Warren 3-8 0-0 6, Ayton 11-13 3-4 25, Booker 14-25 6-6 37, Bridges 1-8 0-0 2, J.Jackson 4-8 1-2 10, Holmes 4-6 2-5 10, Canaan 0-2 0-0 0, Crawford 4-8 1-2 12. Totals 42-83 15-21 107.<
DETROIT (118)
Robinson III 2-2 0-0 4, Griffin 7-16 0-0 16, Drummond 9-14 1-8 19, R.Jackson 6-20 3-3 19, Bullock 5-10 1-1 13, Johnson 5-9 2-2 14, Pachulia 1-3 5-6 7, Galloway 4-6 3-3 15, Smith 3-10 1-2 9, Brown 1-3 0-0 2. Totals 43-93 16-25 118.
Phoenix;30;30;24;23;—;107
Detroit;27;35;21;35;—;118
3-Point Goals—Phoenix 8-25 (Crawford 3-4, Booker 3-9, Ariza 1-3, J.Jackson 1-4, Warren 0-2, Bridges 0-3), Detroit 16-41 (Galloway 4-6, R.Jackson 4-15, Johnson 2-3, Smith 2-4, Bullock 2-5, Griffin 2-8). Fouled Out—None. Rebounds—Phoenix 42 (Ayton 13), Detroit 41 (Drummond 16). Assists—Phoenix 22 (Booker, Crawford 5), Detroit 30 (Griffin 11). Total Fouls—Phoenix 22, Detroit 19. Technicals—Phoenix coach Suns (Defensive three second) 2, Warren 2, Detroit coach Pistons (Defensive three second). Ejected—Warren. A—14,413 (20,491).
Knicks 103, Grizzlies 98
NEW YORK (103)
Hezonja 2-5 0-0 4, Vonleh 2-4 2-2 7, Kanter 9-16 3-6 21, Mudiay 5-12 5-5 17, Hardaway Jr. 6-16 7-7 22, Knox 0-3 0-0 0, Robinson 0-2 0-0 0, Ntilikina 2-6 2-2 7, Burke 3-15 8-8 15, Trier 5-12 0-2 10. Totals 34-91 27-32 103.
MEMPHIS (98)
Anderson 2-3 0-3 4, Jackson Jr. 6-6 0-0 16, Gasol 10-21 4-8 27, Conley 8-24 5-6 23, Temple 2-6 0-0 5, Casspi 2-3 0-0 4, Green 2-8 2-2 6, Mack 2-6 0-0 4, Selden 1-3 0-0 3, M.Brooks 3-6 0-0 6. Totals 38-86 11-19 98.<
New York;21;22;35;25;—;103
Memphis;26;26;19;27;—;98
3-Point Goals—New York 8-22 (Hardaway Jr. 3-7, Mudiay 2-4, Ntilikina 1-2, Burke 1-2, Vonleh 1-2, Kanter 0-1, Trier 0-1, Hezonja 0-1, Knox 0-2), Memphis 11-30 (Jackson Jr. 4-4, Gasol 3-6, Conley 2-10, Selden 1-2, Temple 1-4, Green 0-1, Mack 0-3). Fouled Out—Temple. Rebounds—New York 56 (Kanter 26), Memphis 41 (Gasol 8). Assists—New York 17 (Mudiay 4), Memphis 27 (Conley 11). Total Fouls—New York 21, Memphis 23. Technicals—Vonleh, Temple, Green, Memphis coach Grizzlies (Defensive three second). A—14,331 (18,119).
76ers 127, Nets 125
PHILADELPHIA (127)
Butler 11-20 7-7 34, Chandler 4-7 0-0 10, Embiid 11-19 10-12 32, Simmons 5-13 3-6 13, Redick 5-14 4-4 15, Muscala 0-4 1-2 1, McConnell 2-3 0-0 4, Shamet 5-7 2-2 16, Korkmaz 1-4 0-0 2. Totals 44-91 27-33 127.<
BROOKLYN (125)
Harris 4-10 0-0 9, Hollis-Jefferson 6-9 0-0 13, Allen 7-11 3-5 17, Russell 16-28 4-4 38, Crabbe 0-4 0-0 0, Dudley 1-1 0-0 3, Carroll 1-1 2-2 5, Davis 3-5 1-3 7, Dinwiddie 11-15 5-6 31, Napier 1-4 0-0 2. Totals 50-88 15-20 125.<
Philadelphia;25;29;35;38;—;127
Brooklyn;32;36;34;23;—;125
3-Point Goals—Philadelphia 12-29 (Butler 5-6, Shamet 4-4, Chandler 2-4, Redick 1-5, McConnell 0-1, Korkmaz 0-2, Embiid 0-3, Muscala 0-4), Brooklyn 10-25 (Dinwiddie 4-5, Russell 2-6, Dudley 1-1, Hollis-Jefferson 1-1, Carroll 1-1, Harris 1-5, Allen 0-1, Napier 0-2, Crabbe 0-3). Fouled Out—Davis. Rebounds—Philadelphia 42 (Embiid, Butler 12), Brooklyn 43 (Allen 10). Assists—Philadelphia 28 (Simmons 9), Brooklyn 19 (Russell 8). Total Fouls—Philadelphia 22, Brooklyn 25. Technicals—Butler, Dinwiddie. A—15,217 (17,732).
Raptors 125, Heat 115
MIAMI (115)
McGruder 3-9 0-0 7, J.Johnson 2-7 2-2 6, Whiteside 1-5 0-2 2, J.Richardson 6-19 4-6 19, Ellington 3-7 1-1 10, Winslow 3-10 2-2 9, Olynyk 4-6 0-0 11, Adebayo 4-10 8-12 16, Wade 13-22 5-7 35. Totals 39-95 22-32 115.<
TORONTO (125)
Leonard 8-20 10-12 29, Siakam 8-9 4-4 21, Valanciunas 8-10 1-1 17, Lowry 5-12 0-0 12, Green 2-6 0-0 4, Miles 3-7 2-2 10, Anunoby 2-4 0-2 4, Ibaka 3-9 2-2 8, Wright 4-7 0-0 10, VanVleet 4-6 1-2 10. Totals 47-90 20-25 125.<
Miami;29;25;35;26;—;115
Toronto;36;27;38;24;—;125
3-Point Goals—Miami 15-36 (Wade 4-7, Olynyk 3-4, Ellington 3-7, J.Richardson 3-8, Winslow 1-2, McGruder 1-5, Adebayo 0-1, J.Johnson 0-2), Toronto 11-35 (Leonard 3-8, Wright 2-3, Miles 2-6, Lowry 2-9, Siakam 1-1, VanVleet 1-2, Anunoby 0-2, Green 0-4). Fouled Out—None. Rebounds—Miami 46 (Adebayo 21), Toronto 47 (Leonard, Valanciunas 10). Assists—Miami 21 (Wade 6), Toronto 25 (Lowry 10). Total Fouls—Miami 22, Toronto 21. Technicals—Leonard. A—19,800 (19,800).
Hawks 124, Bobcats 123
CHARLOTTE (123)
Batum 5-8 4-4 14, Williams 7-14 2-2 20, Zeller 2-5 3-4 7, Walker 7-23 4-4 22, Lamb 5-11 1-2 13, Bridges 1-6 2-2 4, Kaminsky 2-3 6-9 11, Graham 1-3 0-0 2, Monk 9-15 1-1 26, Bacon 2-5 0-0 4. Totals 41-93 23-28 123.
ATLANTA (124)
Prince 5-13 3-3 16, Collins 11-16 1-2 23, Dedmon 1-4 0-0 2, Young 6-18 2-2 18, Huerter 1-2 1-2 4, Bembry 7-10 0-0 16, Spellman 2-4 0-0 5, Len 3-7 1-2 8, Lin 5-9 0-0 12, Bazemore 9-11 0-0 20. Totals 50-94 8-11 124.
Charlotte;43;23;31;26;—;123
Atlanta;32;33;35;24;—;124
3-Point Goals—Charlotte 18-45 (Monk 7-11, Williams 4-9, Walker 4-9, Lamb 2-6, Kaminsky 1-1, Graham 0-2, Batum 0-2, Bacon 0-2, Bridges 0-3), Atlanta 16-39 (Young 4-10, Prince 3-8, Bazemore 2-3, Bembry 2-3, Lin 2-5, Huerter 1-1, Spellman 1-2, Len 1-4, Collins 0-1, Dedmon 0-2). Fouled Out—None. Rebounds—Charlotte 43 (Williams 13), Atlanta 41 (Collins 11). Assists—Charlotte 30 (Walker 9), Atlanta 34 (Bembry 6). Total Fouls—Charlotte 15, Atlanta 23. A—12,977 (18,118).
Jazz 133, Kings 112
UTAH (133)
Ingles 6-8 4-4 18, Crowder 6-13 1-1 14, Gobert 7-11 4-6 18, Rubio 11-16 3-4 27, O'Neale 1-5 0-0 2, Sefolosha 0-2 2-2 2, Udoh 0-0 0-0 0, Favors 4-7 3-5 11, Niang 2-2 0-0 5, Neto 2-6 4-4 9, Exum 2-5 0-0 4, Burks 6-12 1-1 14, Allen 2-5 3-6 9. Totals 49-92 25-33 133.<
SACRAMENTO (112)
Bogdanovic 6-14 6-6 20, Bjelica 4-4 3-3 12, Cauley-Stein 2-6 2-2 6, Fox 5-11 2-5 13, Hield 5-10 0-0 12, Jackson 1-2 1-2 3, Giles III 5-14 0-0 10, Bagley III 6-12 6-8 18, Labissiere 1-1 0-1 2, Ferrell 1-1 2-2 5, Mason 1-4 1-2 3, McLemore 0-2 0-0 0, Williams 3-4 0-0 8. Totals 40-85 23-31 112.<
Utah;30;29;32;42;—;133
Sacramento;26;24;30;32;—;112
3-Point Goals—Utah 10-30 (Rubio 2-3, Ingles 2-4, Allen 2-5, Neto 1-1, Niang 1-1, Burks 1-6, Crowder 1-6, O'Neale 0-2, Sefolosha 0-2), Sacramento 9-23 (Williams 2-2, Bogdanovic 2-5, Hield 2-5, Bjelica 1-1, Ferrell 1-1, Fox 1-2, McLemore 0-1, Giles III 0-1, Mason 0-1, Jackson 0-1, Bagley III 0-3). Fouled Out—None. Rebounds—Utah 49 (Gobert 15), Sacramento 36 (Giles III 8). Assists—Utah 30 (Ingles 6), Sacramento 20 (Giles III 6). Total Fouls—Utah 26, Sacramento 25. Technicals—Utah coach Jazz (Defensive three second), Bjelica. A—16,048 (17,608).
LEADERS
Through Nov. 24
Scoring
;G;FG;FT;PTS;AVG
Harden, HOU;15;132;126;450;30.0
James, LAL;18;185;102;514;28.6
Walker, CHA;18;176;93;514;28.6
Durant, GOL;21;209;148;593;28.2
Embiid, PHL;21;188;180;586;27.9
Antetokounmpo, MIL;18;188;109;490;27.2
Davis, NOR;16;151;118;432;27.0
Lillard, POR;19;160;130;499;26.3
LaVine, CHI;19;167;119;485;25.5
Griffin, DET;16;138;91;405;25.3
DeRozan, SAN;19;181;105;473;24.9
Booker, PHX;15;128;67;361;24.1
George, OKC;19;157;80;456;24.0
Hardaway Jr., NYK;19;143;98;443;23.3
Thompson, GOL;21;189;40;474;22.6
Irving, BOS;19;161;46;413;21.7
Beal, WAS;19;147;71;409;21.5
Oladipo, IND;16;129;47;343;21.4
McCollum, POR;19;155;49;404;21.3
Wall, WAS;19;145;77;398;20.9
FG Percentage
;FG;FGA;PCT
Gobert, UTA;107;154;.695
Sabonis, IND;104;150;.693
Harrell, LAC;104;159;.654
Capela, HOU;136;208;.654
McGee, LAL;106;166;.639
Jordan, DAL;74;118;.627
Siakam, TOR;115;186;.618
Ayton, PHX;132;216;.611
Adams, OKC;118;199;.593
Allen, Bro;85;146;.582
Rebounds
;G;OFF;DEF;TOT;AVG
Drummond, DET;16;100;158;258;16.1
Whiteside, MIA;17;72;177;249;14.6
Jordan, DAL;18;45;200;245;13.6
Embiid, PHL;21;47;233;280;13.3
Antetokounmpo, MIL;18;47;187;234;13.0
Davis, NOR;16;59;143;202;12.6
Gobert, UTA;19;66;173;239;12.6
Towns, MIN;20;65;180;245;12.2
Capela, HOU;18;85;129;214;11.9
Thompson, CLE;18;94;112;206;11.4
Assists
;G;AST;AVG
Lowry, TOR;20;209;10.4
Holiday, NOR;20;184;9.2
Wall, WAS;19;153;8.1
Harden, HOU;15;118;7.9
Simmons, PHL;20;157;7.8
Young, ATL;19;148;7.8
Fox, SAC;19;147;7.7
Paul, HOU;15;115;7.7
Booker, PHX;15;109;7.3
Jokic, DEN;20;143;7.2
