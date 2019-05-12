PLAYOFF LEADERS

Scoring

;G;FG;FT;PTS;AVG

Durant, GOL;11;122;100;376;34.2

Harden, HOU;11;109;82;348;31.6

Leonard, TOR;11;121;72;341;31.0

Lillard, POR;11;109;67;328;29.8

George, OKC;5;44;40;143;28.6

Antetokounmpo, MIL;9;82;72;247;27.4

Jokic, DEN;13;121;61;323;24.8

McCollum, POR;11;104;28;270;24.5

Curry, GOL;12;92;64;291;24.2

Westbrook, OKC;5;40;23;114;22.8

DeRozan, SAN;7;58;38;154;22.0

Williams, LAC;6;45;34;130;21.7

Siakam, TOR;11;93;35;238;21.6

Murray, DEN;13;103;47;281;21.6

Mitchell, UTA;5;36;24;107;21.4

Irving, BOS;9;69;36;192;21.3

LeVert, BRO;5;36;21;105;21.0

Embiid, PHL;10;62;66;201;20.1

Aldridge, SAN;7;55;27;140;20.0

Gallinari, LAC;6;39;28;119;19.8

FG Percentage

;FG;FGA;PCT

Harrell, LAC;46;63;.730

Adams, OKC;28;42;.667

Favors, UTA;23;36;.639

Simmons, PHL;68;111;.613

Allen, BRO;19;32;.594

Gobert, UTA;19;32;.594

Leonard, TOR;121;215;.563

Capela, HOU;46;82;.561

Hill, MIL;41;75;.547

White, SAN;41;75;.547

Rebounds

;G;OFF;DEF;TOT;AVG

Drummond, DET;4;20;32;52;13.0

Jokic, DEN;13;50;119;169;13.0

Antetokounmpo, MIL;9;19;83;102;11.3

Embiid, PHL;10;20;84;104;10.4

Kanter, POR;11;39;75;114;10.4

Capela, HOU;11;41;72;113;10.3

Gobert, UTA;5;23;28;51;10.2

Aldridge, SAN;7;19;48;67;9.6

Green, GOL;12;28;83;111;9.2

Harris, PHL;11;11;89;100;9.1

Assists

;G;AST;AVG

Westbrook, OKC;5;53;10.6

Jokic, DEN;13;116;8.9

Rubio, UTA;5;43;8.6

Green, GOL;12;96;8.0

Williams, LAC;6;46;7.7

Lowry, TOR;11;79;7.2

Irving, BOS;9;63;7.0

Jackson, DET;4;28;7.0

Harden, HOU;11;73;6.6

Simmons, PHL;11;67;6.1

