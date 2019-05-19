PLAYOFF LEADERS

Through May 20

Scoring

;G;FG;FT;PTS;AVG

Durant, GOL;11;122;100;376;34.2

Leonard, TOR;15;168;111;480;32.0

Harden, HOU;11;109;82;348;31.6

George, OKC;5;44;40;143;28.6

Lillard, POR;15;127;93;402;26.8

Curry, GOL;15;126;86;400;26.7

Antetokounmpo, MIL;12;104;92;313;26.1

Jokic, DEN;14;132;66;352;25.1

McCollum, POR;15;144;40;369;24.6

Westbrook, OKC;5;40;23;114;22.8

DeRozan, SAN;7;58;38;154;22.0

Williams, LAC;6;45;34;130;21.7

Mitchell, UTA;5;36;24;107;21.4

Irving, BOS;9;69;36;192;21.3

Murray, DEN;14;107;56;298;21.3

LeVert, BRO;5;36;21;105;21.0

Embiid, PHL;11;68;74;222;20.2

Aldridge, SAN;7;55;27;140;20.0

Gallinari, LAC;6;39;28;119;19.8

Siakam, TOR;15;116;44;297;19.8

FG Percentage

;FG;FGA;PCT

Harrell, LAC;46;63;.730

Adams, OKC;28;42;.667

Favors, UTA;23;36;.639

Simmons, PHL;72;116;.621

Allen, BRO;19;32;.594

Gobert, UTA;19;32;.594

Capela, HOU;46;82;.561

White, SAN;41;75;.547

Hill, MIL;53;98;.541

Green, LAC;23;43;.535

Rebounds

;G;OFF;DEF;TOT;AVG

Antetokounmpo, MIL;12;30;126;156;13.0

Drummond, DET;4;20;32;52;13.0

Jokic, DEN;14;54;128;182;13.0

Embiid, PHL;11;21;94;115;10.5

Capela, HOU;11;41;72;113;10.3

Gobert, UTA;5;23;28;51;10.2

Kanter, POR;15;51;101;152;10.1

Green, GOL;15;32;112;144;9.6

Aldridge, SAN;7;19;48;67;9.6

Harris, PHL;12;12;98;110;9.2

Assists

;G;AST;AVG

Westbrook, OKC;5;53;10.6

Rubio, UTA;5;43;8.6

Jokic, DEN;14;118;8.4

Green, GOL;15;120;8.0

Williams, LAC;6;46;7.7

Irving, BOS;9;63;7.0

Jackson, DET;4;28;7.0

Harden, HOU;11;73;6.6

Lowry, TOR;15;96;6.4

Lillard, POR;15;94;6.3

