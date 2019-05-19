PLAYOFF LEADERS
Through May 20
Scoring
;G;FG;FT;PTS;AVG
Durant, GOL;11;122;100;376;34.2
Leonard, TOR;15;168;111;480;32.0
Harden, HOU;11;109;82;348;31.6
George, OKC;5;44;40;143;28.6
Lillard, POR;15;127;93;402;26.8
Curry, GOL;15;126;86;400;26.7
Antetokounmpo, MIL;12;104;92;313;26.1
Jokic, DEN;14;132;66;352;25.1
McCollum, POR;15;144;40;369;24.6
Westbrook, OKC;5;40;23;114;22.8
DeRozan, SAN;7;58;38;154;22.0
Williams, LAC;6;45;34;130;21.7
Mitchell, UTA;5;36;24;107;21.4
Irving, BOS;9;69;36;192;21.3
Murray, DEN;14;107;56;298;21.3
LeVert, BRO;5;36;21;105;21.0
Embiid, PHL;11;68;74;222;20.2
Aldridge, SAN;7;55;27;140;20.0
Gallinari, LAC;6;39;28;119;19.8
Siakam, TOR;15;116;44;297;19.8
FG Percentage
;FG;FGA;PCT
Harrell, LAC;46;63;.730
Adams, OKC;28;42;.667
Favors, UTA;23;36;.639
Simmons, PHL;72;116;.621
Allen, BRO;19;32;.594
Gobert, UTA;19;32;.594
Capela, HOU;46;82;.561
White, SAN;41;75;.547
Hill, MIL;53;98;.541
Green, LAC;23;43;.535
Rebounds
;G;OFF;DEF;TOT;AVG
Antetokounmpo, MIL;12;30;126;156;13.0
Drummond, DET;4;20;32;52;13.0
Jokic, DEN;14;54;128;182;13.0
Embiid, PHL;11;21;94;115;10.5
Capela, HOU;11;41;72;113;10.3
Gobert, UTA;5;23;28;51;10.2
Kanter, POR;15;51;101;152;10.1
Green, GOL;15;32;112;144;9.6
Aldridge, SAN;7;19;48;67;9.6
Harris, PHL;12;12;98;110;9.2
Assists
;G;AST;AVG
Westbrook, OKC;5;53;10.6
Rubio, UTA;5;43;8.6
Jokic, DEN;14;118;8.4
Green, GOL;15;120;8.0
Williams, LAC;6;46;7.7
Irving, BOS;9;63;7.0
Jackson, DET;4;28;7.0
Harden, HOU;11;73;6.6
Lowry, TOR;15;96;6.4
Lillard, POR;15;94;6.3
