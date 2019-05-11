POSTSEASON LEADERS
Through May 10
Scoring
;G;FG;FT;PTS;AVG
Durant, GOL;11;122;100;376;34.2
Harden, HOU;11;109;82;348;31.6
Leonard, TOR;11;121;72;341;31.0
Lillard, POR;11;109;67;328;29.8
George, OKC;5;44;40;143;28.6
Antetokounmpo, MIL;9;82;72;247;27.4
Jokic, DEN;13;121;61;323;24.8
McCollum, POR;11;104;28;270;24.5
Curry, GOL;12;92;64;291;24.2
Westbrook, OKC;5;40;23;114;22.8
DeRozan, SAN;7;58;38;154;22.0
Williams, LAC;6;45;34;130;21.7
Siakam, TOR;11;93;35;238;21.6
Murray, DEN;13;103;47;281;21.6
Mitchell, UTA;5;36;24;107;21.4
Irving, BOS;9;69;36;192;21.3
LeVert, BRO;5;36;21;105;21.0
Embiid, PHL;10;62;66;201;20.1
Aldridge, SAN;7;55;27;140;20.0
Gallinari, LAC;6;39;28;119;19.8
FG Percentage
;FG;FGA;PCT
Harrell, LAC;46;63;.730
Adams, OKC;28;42;.667
Favors, UTA;23;36;.639
Simmons, PHL;68;111;.613
Allen, BRO;19;32;.594
Gobert, UTA;19;32;.594
Leonard, TOR;121;215;.563
Capela, HOU;46;82;.561
Hill, MIL;41;75;.547
White, SAN;41;75;.547
Rebounds
;G;OFF;DEF;TOT;AVG
Drummond, DET;4;20;32;52;13.0
Jokic, DEN;13;50;119;169;13.0
Antetokounmpo, MIL;9;19;83;102;11.3
Embiid, PHL;10;20;84;104;10.4
Kanter, POR;11;39;75;114;10.4
Capela, HOU;11;41;72;113;10.3
Gobert, UTA;5;23;28;51;10.2
Aldridge, SAN;7;19;48;67;9.6
Green, GOL;12;28;83;111;9.2
Harris, PHL;11;11;89;100;9.1
Assists
;G;AST;AVG
Westbrook, OKC;5;53;10.6
Jokic, DEN;13;116;8.9
Rubio, UTA;5;43;8.6
Green, GOL;12;96;8.0
Williams, LAC;6;46;7.7
Lowry, TOR;11;79;7.2
Irving, BOS;9;63;7.0
Jackson, DET;4;28;7.0
Harden, HOU;11;73;6.6
Simmons, PHL;11;67;6.1
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.