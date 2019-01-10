LEADERS
Through Jan. 9
Scoring
;G;FG;FT;PTS;AVG
Harden, HOU;37;364;347;1254;33.9
Davis, NOR;37;384;267;1070;28.9
Curry, GOL;30;289;137;866;28.9
Durant, GOL;41;401;286;1163;28.4
Leonard, TOR;33;313;218;901;27.3
James, LAL;34;340;180;928;27.3
Embiid, PHL;40;356;319;1077;26.9
George, OKC;39;358;198;1046;26.8
Antetokounmpo, MIL;38;378;239;1010;26.6
Lillard, POR;42;356;253;1089;25.9
Griffin, DET;38;325;215;953;25.1
Walker, CHA;40;345;187;1003;25.1
Booker, PHX;31;272;156;770;24.8
Beal, WAS;42;380;153;1018;24.2
LaVine, CHI;35;291;178;822;23.5
Irving, BOS;36;311;100;815;22.6
DeRozan, SAN;42;357;216;937;22.3
Towns, MIN;41;330;177;908;22.1
Thompson, GOL;41;348;82;887;21.6
Westbrook, OKC;32;266;111;679;21.2
FG Percentage
;FG;FGA;PCT
Gobert, UTA;233;356;.654
Jordan, DAL;166;259;.641
Harrell, LAC;245;390;.628
Capela, HOU;300;479;.626
Sabonis, IND;231;372;.621
McGee, LAL;180;297;.606
Adams, OKC;251;418;.600
Ayton, PHX;311;518;.600
Favors, UTA;183;311;.588
Allen, Bro;180;308;.584
Rebounds
;G;OFF;DEF;TOT;AVG
Drummond, DET;39;206;379;585;15.0
Jordan, DAL;41;126;446;572;14.0
Embiid, PHL;40;93;445;538;13.4
Davis, NOR;37;124;366;490;13.2
Capela, HOU;40;202;312;514;12.8
Antetokounmpo, MIL;38;92;394;486;12.8
Whiteside, MIA;34;130;300;430;12.6
Gobert, UTA;42;147;371;518;12.3
Towns, MIN;41;136;367;503;12.3
Vucevic, ORL;40;102;376;478;12.0
Assists
;G;AST;AVG
Westbrook, OKC;32;329;10.3
Lowry, TOR;32;308;9.6
Wall, WAS;32;279;8.7
Harden, HOU;37;318;8.6
Holiday, NOR;42;347;8.3
Simmons, PHL;41;327;8.0
Jokic, DEN;39;293;7.5
Fox, SAC;41;301;7.3
Young, ATL;41;298;7.3
James, LAL;34;243;7.1
