LEADERS

Through Jan. 9

Scoring

;G;FG;FT;PTS;AVG

Harden, HOU;37;364;347;1254;33.9

Davis, NOR;37;384;267;1070;28.9

Curry, GOL;30;289;137;866;28.9

Durant, GOL;41;401;286;1163;28.4

Leonard, TOR;33;313;218;901;27.3

James, LAL;34;340;180;928;27.3

Embiid, PHL;40;356;319;1077;26.9

George, OKC;39;358;198;1046;26.8

Antetokounmpo, MIL;38;378;239;1010;26.6

Lillard, POR;42;356;253;1089;25.9

Griffin, DET;38;325;215;953;25.1

Walker, CHA;40;345;187;1003;25.1

Booker, PHX;31;272;156;770;24.8

Beal, WAS;42;380;153;1018;24.2

LaVine, CHI;35;291;178;822;23.5

Irving, BOS;36;311;100;815;22.6

DeRozan, SAN;42;357;216;937;22.3

Towns, MIN;41;330;177;908;22.1

Thompson, GOL;41;348;82;887;21.6

Westbrook, OKC;32;266;111;679;21.2

FG Percentage

;FG;FGA;PCT

Gobert, UTA;233;356;.654

Jordan, DAL;166;259;.641

Harrell, LAC;245;390;.628

Capela, HOU;300;479;.626

Sabonis, IND;231;372;.621

McGee, LAL;180;297;.606

Adams, OKC;251;418;.600

Ayton, PHX;311;518;.600

Favors, UTA;183;311;.588

Allen, Bro;180;308;.584

Rebounds

;G;OFF;DEF;TOT;AVG

Drummond, DET;39;206;379;585;15.0

Jordan, DAL;41;126;446;572;14.0

Embiid, PHL;40;93;445;538;13.4

Davis, NOR;37;124;366;490;13.2

Capela, HOU;40;202;312;514;12.8

Antetokounmpo, MIL;38;92;394;486;12.8

Whiteside, MIA;34;130;300;430;12.6

Gobert, UTA;42;147;371;518;12.3

Towns, MIN;41;136;367;503;12.3

Vucevic, ORL;40;102;376;478;12.0

Assists

;G;AST;AVG

Westbrook, OKC;32;329;10.3

Lowry, TOR;32;308;9.6

Wall, WAS;32;279;8.7

Harden, HOU;37;318;8.6

Holiday, NOR;42;347;8.3

Simmons, PHL;41;327;8.0

Jokic, DEN;39;293;7.5

Fox, SAC;41;301;7.3

Young, ATL;41;298;7.3

James, LAL;34;243;7.1

