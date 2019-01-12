LEADERS

Through Jan. 12

Scoring

;G;FG;FT;PTS;AVG

Harden, HOU;38;376;358;1297;34.1

Davis, NOR;37;384;267;1070;28.9

Curry, GOL;31;299;140;894;28.8

Durant, GOL;42;408;292;1185;28.2

James, LAL;34;340;180;928;27.3

Leonard, TOR;34;322;218;921;27.1

Embiid, PHL;40;356;319;1077;26.9

George, OKC;40;369;203;1076;26.9

Antetokounmpo, MIL;38;378;239;1010;26.6

Lillard, POR;43;364;255;1109;25.8

Griffin, DET;38;325;215;953;25.1

Walker, CHA;41;350;191;1021;24.9

Booker, PHX;31;272;156;770;24.8

Beal, WAS;43;391;160;1050;24.4

LaVine, CHI;36;301;184;851;23.6

Irving, BOS;37;321;100;837;22.6

Towns, MIN;42;342;182;938;22.3

DeRozan, SAN;43;364;218;953;22.2

Thompson, GOL;42;358;85;917;21.8

Westbrook, OKC;33;277;113;703;21.3

FG Percentage

;FG;FGA;PCT

Gobert, UTA;237;366;.648

Jordan, DAL;170;266;.639

Harrell, LAC;252;399;.632

Capela, HOU;307;487;.630

Sabonis, IND;240;386;.622

Adams, OKC;259;431;.601

Ayton, PHX;311;518;.600

McGee, LAL;182;305;.597

Allen, Bro;184;315;.584

Favors, UTA;187;321;.583

Rebounds

;G;OFF;DEF;TOT;AVG

Drummond, DET;40;206;389;595;14.9

Jordan, DAL;42;131;456;587;14.0

Embiid, PHL;40;93;445;538;13.4

Davis, NOR;37;124;366;490;13.2

Antetokounmpo, MIL;38;92;394;486;12.8

Capela, HOU;41;204;314;518;12.6

Whiteside, MIA;35;133;306;439;12.5

Gobert, UTA;43;154;382;536;12.5

Towns, MIN;42;139;375;514;12.2

Vucevic, ORL;40;102;376;478;12.0

Assists

;G;AST;AVG

Westbrook, OKC;33;353;10.7

Lowry, TOR;33;316;9.6

Wall, WAS;32;279;8.7

Harden, HOU;38;330;8.7

Holiday, NOR;42;347;8.3

Simmons, PHL;42;342;8.1

Jokic, DEN;40;303;7.6

Fox, SAC;42;307;7.3

Young, ATL;42;303;7.2

James, LAL;34;243;7.1

