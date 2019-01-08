LEADERS

Through Jan. 8

Scoring

;G;FG;FT;PTS;AVG

Harden, HOU;35;344;325;1180;33.7

Curry, GOL;29;284;136;852;29.4

Durant, GOL;40;394;278;1139;28.5

Davis, NOR;35;359;244;996;28.5

James, LAL;34;340;180;928;27.3

Leonard, TOR;32;302;212;870;27.2

Embiid, PHL;38;337;305;1022;26.9

George, OKC;38;349;194;1019;26.8

Antetokounmpo, MIL;36;357;224;953;26.5

Lillard, POR;40;347;242;1056;26.4

Walker, CHA;39;339;187;990;25.4

Griffin, DET;36;306;207;903;25.1

Booker, PHX;31;272;156;770;24.8

Beal, WAS;40;356;149;956;23.9

LaVine, CHI;34;285;174;804;23.6

Irving, BOS;34;298;99;786;23.1

DeRozan, SAN;40;341;213;902;22.6

Towns, MIN;40;322;175;888;22.2

Thompson, GOL;40;330;82;844;21.1

Westbrook, OKC;31;255;109;654;21.1

FG Percentage

;FG;FGA;PCT

Gobert, UTA;225;340;.662

Jordan, DAL;160;248;.645

Capela, HOU;283;445;.636

Harrell, LAC;236;377;.626

Sabonis, IND;218;350;.623

Ayton, PHX;302;498;.606

McGee, LAL;172;284;.606

Adams, OKC;243;409;.594

Favors, UTA;173;293;.590

Antetokounmpo, MIL;357;605;.590

Rebounds

;G;OFF;DEF;TOT;AVG

Drummond, DET;37;196;358;554;15.0

Jordan, DAL;39;121;425;546;14.0

Embiid, PHL;38;89;425;514;13.5

Davis, NOR;35;117;347;464;13.3

Capela, HOU;38;194;298;492;12.9

Whiteside, MIA;33;126;293;419;12.7

Antetokounmpo, MIL;36;85;370;455;12.6

Towns, MIN;40;132;362;494;12.4

Gobert, UTA;40;142;347;489;12.2

Vucevic, ORL;38;99;358;457;12.0

Assists

;G;AST;AVG

Westbrook, OKC;31;313;10.1

Lowry, TOR;31;302;9.7

Wall, WAS;32;279;8.7

Harden, HOU;35;298;8.5

Holiday, NOR;40;336;8.4

Simmons, PHL;39;310;7.9

Jokic, DEN;37;279;7.5

Fox, SAC;39;294;7.5

Young, ATL;39;287;7.4

James, LAL;34;243;7.1

