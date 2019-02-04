LEADERS
Through Feb. 4
Scoring
;G;FG;FT;PTS;AVG
Harden, HOU;49;518;504;1781;36.3
Davis, NOR;41;430;303;1203;29.3
Curry, GOL;41;400;181;1196;29.2
George, OKC;51;475;280;1419;27.8
Durant, GOL;52;500;334;1430;27.5
Leonard, TOR;40;381;259;1094;27.4
Embiid, PHL;49;441;396;1335;27.2
Antetokounmpo, MIL;48;468;317;1276;26.6
Lillard, POR;51;443;316;1347;26.4
Griffin, DET;49;436;291;1283;26.2
Booker, PHX;41;363;211;1025;25.0
Beal, WAS;52;475;203;1285;24.7
Walker, CHA;52;443;228;1279;24.6
Irving, BOS;45;410;134;1070;23.8
LaVine, CHI;46;372;227;1050;22.8
Towns, MIN;52;429;236;1185;22.8
Mitchell, UTA;50;408;195;1120;22.4
Thompson, GOL;51;436;94;1113;21.8
Westbrook, OKC;44;361;174;946;21.5
DeRozan, SAN;50;408;238;1061;21.2
FG Percentage
;FG;FGA;PCT
Gobert, UTA;303;466;.650
Jordan, NYK;211;327;.645
Capela, HOU;315;499;.631
Harrell, LAC;339;544;.623
Adams, OKC;324;533;.608
Sabonis, IND;278;467;.595
McGee, LAL;219;369;.593
Ayton, PHX;342;582;.588
Collins, ATL;285;486;.586
Allen, BRO;222;384;.578
Rebounds
;G;OFF;DEF;TOT;AVG
Drummond, DET;48;250;463;713;14.9
Jordan, NYK;51;162;536;698;13.7
Embiid, PHL;49;125;536;661;13.5
Davis, NOR;41;138;407;545;13.3
Gobert, UTA;54;202;490;692;12.8
Capela, HOU;42;208;320;528;12.6
Antetokounmpo, MIL;48;109;491;600;12.5
Whiteside, MIA;45;171;389;560;12.4
Towns, MIN;52;176;454;630;12.1
Vucevic, ORL;52;139;484;623;12.0
Assists
;G;AST;AVG
Westbrook, OKC;44;484;11.0
Lowry, TOR;42;388;9.2
Harden, HOU;49;396;8.1
Simmons, PHL;52;419;8.1
Holiday, NOR;53;422;8.0
Jokic, DEN;51;394;7.7
Young, ATL;52;384;7.4
Green, GOL;37;273;7.4
Fox, SAC;51;367;7.2
Irving, BOS;45;315;7.0
