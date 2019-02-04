LEADERS

Through Feb. 4

Scoring

;G;FG;FT;PTS;AVG

Harden, HOU;49;518;504;1781;36.3

Davis, NOR;41;430;303;1203;29.3

Curry, GOL;41;400;181;1196;29.2

George, OKC;51;475;280;1419;27.8

Durant, GOL;52;500;334;1430;27.5

Leonard, TOR;40;381;259;1094;27.4

Embiid, PHL;49;441;396;1335;27.2

Antetokounmpo, MIL;48;468;317;1276;26.6

Lillard, POR;51;443;316;1347;26.4

Griffin, DET;49;436;291;1283;26.2

Booker, PHX;41;363;211;1025;25.0

Beal, WAS;52;475;203;1285;24.7

Walker, CHA;52;443;228;1279;24.6

Irving, BOS;45;410;134;1070;23.8

LaVine, CHI;46;372;227;1050;22.8

Towns, MIN;52;429;236;1185;22.8

Mitchell, UTA;50;408;195;1120;22.4

Thompson, GOL;51;436;94;1113;21.8

Westbrook, OKC;44;361;174;946;21.5

DeRozan, SAN;50;408;238;1061;21.2

FG Percentage

;FG;FGA;PCT

Gobert, UTA;303;466;.650

Jordan, NYK;211;327;.645

Capela, HOU;315;499;.631

Harrell, LAC;339;544;.623

Adams, OKC;324;533;.608

Sabonis, IND;278;467;.595

McGee, LAL;219;369;.593

Ayton, PHX;342;582;.588

Collins, ATL;285;486;.586

Allen, BRO;222;384;.578

Rebounds

;G;OFF;DEF;TOT;AVG

Drummond, DET;48;250;463;713;14.9

Jordan, NYK;51;162;536;698;13.7

Embiid, PHL;49;125;536;661;13.5

Davis, NOR;41;138;407;545;13.3

Gobert, UTA;54;202;490;692;12.8

Capela, HOU;42;208;320;528;12.6

Antetokounmpo, MIL;48;109;491;600;12.5

Whiteside, MIA;45;171;389;560;12.4

Towns, MIN;52;176;454;630;12.1

Vucevic, ORL;52;139;484;623;12.0

Assists

;G;AST;AVG

Westbrook, OKC;44;484;11.0

Lowry, TOR;42;388;9.2

Harden, HOU;49;396;8.1

Simmons, PHL;52;419;8.1

Holiday, NOR;53;422;8.0

Jokic, DEN;51;394;7.7

Young, ATL;52;384;7.4

Green, GOL;37;273;7.4

Fox, SAC;51;367;7.2

Irving, BOS;45;315;7.0

