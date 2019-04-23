PLAYOFF LEADERS
Through April 22
Scoring
;G;FG;FT;PTS;AVG
Durant, GOL;4;39;30;115;28.8
Lillard, POR;4;36;27;115;28.8
Harden, HOU;4;33;29;113;28.2
Leonard, TOR;4;42;19;112;28.0
George, OKC;4;30;35;107;26.8
Antetokounmpo, MIL;4;37;27;105;26.2
McCollum, POR;4;38;13;105;26.2
Embiid, PHL;3;25;25;76;25.3
Curry, GOL;4;29;24;100;25.0
Mitchell, UTA;4;32;20;95;23.8
DeRozan, SAN;4;33;27;93;23.2
Irving, BOS;4;32;15;90;22.5
Russell, BRO;4;34;10;89;22.2
Siakam, TOR;4;40;4;89;22.2
Williams, LAC;4;30;24;89;22.2
LeVert, BRO;4;30;16;87;21.8
Westbrook, OKC;4;29;20;85;21.2
Jokic, DEN;4;29;18;82;20.5
Aldridge, SAN;4;32;16;81;20.2
Bledsoe, MIL;4;31;9;77;19.2
FG Percentage
;FG;FGA;PCT
Looney, GOL;15;19;.789
Harrell, LAC;31;42;.738
Adams, OKC;23;34;.676
Gobert, UTA;16;24;.667
Favors, UTA;21;32;.656
Simmons, PHL;30;46;.652
Connaughton, MIL;16;25;.640
White, SAN;32;50;.640
Allen, BRO;15;24;.625
Green, LAC;16;27;.593
Rebounds
;G;OFF;DEF;TOT;AVG
Embiid, PHL;3;11;30;41;13.7
Drummond, DET;4;20;32;52;13.0
Antetokounmpo, MIL;4;11;37;48;12.0
Jokic, DEN;4;13;34;47;11.8
Capela, HOU;4;12;31;43;10.8
Gobert, UTA;4;17;24;41;10.2
Horford, BOS;4;9;32;41;10.2
Kanter, POR;4;12;26;38;9.5
Harris, PHL;4;2;35;37;9.2
Aldridge, SAN;4;13;23;36;9.0
Assists
;G;AST;AVG
Westbrook, OKC;4;39;9.8
Jokic, DEN;4;37;9.2
Harden, HOU;4;34;8.5
Lowry, TOR;4;34;8.5
Rubio, UTA;4;32;8.0
Simmons, PHL;4;32;8.0
Green, GOL;4;31;7.8
Irving, BOS;4;31;7.8
Williams, LAC;4;29;7.2
Jackson, DET;4;28;7.0
