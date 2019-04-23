PLAYOFF LEADERS

Through April 22

Scoring

;G;FG;FT;PTS;AVG

Durant, GOL;4;39;30;115;28.8

Lillard, POR;4;36;27;115;28.8

Harden, HOU;4;33;29;113;28.2

Leonard, TOR;4;42;19;112;28.0

George, OKC;4;30;35;107;26.8

Antetokounmpo, MIL;4;37;27;105;26.2

McCollum, POR;4;38;13;105;26.2

Embiid, PHL;3;25;25;76;25.3

Curry, GOL;4;29;24;100;25.0

Mitchell, UTA;4;32;20;95;23.8

DeRozan, SAN;4;33;27;93;23.2

Irving, BOS;4;32;15;90;22.5

Russell, BRO;4;34;10;89;22.2

Siakam, TOR;4;40;4;89;22.2

Williams, LAC;4;30;24;89;22.2

LeVert, BRO;4;30;16;87;21.8

Westbrook, OKC;4;29;20;85;21.2

Jokic, DEN;4;29;18;82;20.5

Aldridge, SAN;4;32;16;81;20.2

Bledsoe, MIL;4;31;9;77;19.2

FG Percentage

;FG;FGA;PCT

Looney, GOL;15;19;.789

Harrell, LAC;31;42;.738

Adams, OKC;23;34;.676

Gobert, UTA;16;24;.667

Favors, UTA;21;32;.656

Simmons, PHL;30;46;.652

Connaughton, MIL;16;25;.640

White, SAN;32;50;.640

Allen, BRO;15;24;.625

Green, LAC;16;27;.593

Rebounds

;G;OFF;DEF;TOT;AVG

Embiid, PHL;3;11;30;41;13.7

Drummond, DET;4;20;32;52;13.0

Antetokounmpo, MIL;4;11;37;48;12.0

Jokic, DEN;4;13;34;47;11.8

Capela, HOU;4;12;31;43;10.8

Gobert, UTA;4;17;24;41;10.2

Horford, BOS;4;9;32;41;10.2

Kanter, POR;4;12;26;38;9.5

Harris, PHL;4;2;35;37;9.2

Aldridge, SAN;4;13;23;36;9.0

Assists

;G;AST;AVG

Westbrook, OKC;4;39;9.8

Jokic, DEN;4;37;9.2

Harden, HOU;4;34;8.5

Lowry, TOR;4;34;8.5

Rubio, UTA;4;32;8.0

Simmons, PHL;4;32;8.0

Green, GOL;4;31;7.8

Irving, BOS;4;31;7.8

Williams, LAC;4;29;7.2

Jackson, DET;4;28;7.0

Subscribe to Breaking News

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Load comments