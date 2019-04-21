PLAYOFF LEADERS

Through April 20

Scoring

;G;FG;FT;PTS;AVG

Lillard, POR;3;29;21;91;30.3

Curry, GOL;3;26;19;88;29.3

Harden, HOU;3;25;21;83;27.7

Durant, GOL;3;27;24;82;27.3

Leonard, TOR;3;30;11;78;26.0

McCollum, POR;3;28;11;78;26.0

Williams, LAC;3;28;17;77;25.7

Embiid, PHL;3;25;25;76;25.3

Irving, BOS;3;28;9;76;25.3

George, OKC;3;22;23;75;25.0

Siakam, TOR;3;33;4;73;24.3

Westbrook, OKC;3;24;18;71;23.7

DeRozan, SAN;4;33;27;93;23.2

Russell, BRO;4;34;10;89;22.2

Harrell, LAC;3;26;14;66;22.0

LeVert, BRO;4;30;16;87;21.8

Antetokounmpo, MIL;3;25;12;64;21.3

Mitchell, UTA;3;21;14;64;21.3

Jokic, DEN;4;29;18;82;20.5

Bledsoe, MIL;3;24;8;61;20.3

FG Percentage

;FG;FGA;PCT

Looney, GOL;14;17;.824

Harrell, LAC;26;34;.765

Adams, OKC;20;28;.714

Gobert, UTA;14;20;.700

Favors, UTA;17;25;.680

Simmons, PHL;30;46;.652

White, SAN;32;50;.640

Connaughton, MIL;14;22;.636

Allen, BRO;15;24;.625

Capela, HOU;16;26;.615

Rebounds

;G;OFF;DEF;TOT;AVG

Embiid, PHL;3;11;30;41;13.7

Drummond, DET;3;14;26;40;13.3

Antetokounmpo, MIL;3;9;30;39;13.0

Capela, HOU;3;8;28;36;12.0

Jokic, DEN;4;13;34;47;11.8

Gobert, UTA;3;13;19;32;10.7

Siakam, TOR;3;8;22;30;10.0

Horford, BOS;3;3;26;29;9.7

Kanter, POR;3;10;18;28;9.3

Vucevic, ORL;3;5;23;28;9.3

Assists

;G;AST;AVG

Westbrook, OKC;3;32;10.7

Harden, HOU;3;30;10.0

Jokic, DEN;4;37;9.2

Green, GOL;3;26;8.7

Williams, LAC;3;26;8.7

Lowry, TOR;3;25;8.3

Irving, BOS;3;24;8.0

Simmons, PHL;4;32;8.0

Jackson, DET;3;21;7.0

Rubio, UTA;3;21;7.0

