PLAYOFF LEADERS
Through April 20
Scoring
;G;FG;FT;PTS;AVG
Lillard, POR;3;29;21;91;30.3
Curry, GOL;3;26;19;88;29.3
Harden, HOU;3;25;21;83;27.7
Durant, GOL;3;27;24;82;27.3
Leonard, TOR;3;30;11;78;26.0
McCollum, POR;3;28;11;78;26.0
Williams, LAC;3;28;17;77;25.7
Embiid, PHL;3;25;25;76;25.3
Irving, BOS;3;28;9;76;25.3
George, OKC;3;22;23;75;25.0
Siakam, TOR;3;33;4;73;24.3
Westbrook, OKC;3;24;18;71;23.7
DeRozan, SAN;4;33;27;93;23.2
Russell, BRO;4;34;10;89;22.2
Harrell, LAC;3;26;14;66;22.0
LeVert, BRO;4;30;16;87;21.8
Antetokounmpo, MIL;3;25;12;64;21.3
Mitchell, UTA;3;21;14;64;21.3
Jokic, DEN;4;29;18;82;20.5
Bledsoe, MIL;3;24;8;61;20.3
FG Percentage
;FG;FGA;PCT
Looney, GOL;14;17;.824
Harrell, LAC;26;34;.765
Adams, OKC;20;28;.714
Gobert, UTA;14;20;.700
Favors, UTA;17;25;.680
Simmons, PHL;30;46;.652
White, SAN;32;50;.640
Connaughton, MIL;14;22;.636
Allen, BRO;15;24;.625
Capela, HOU;16;26;.615
Rebounds
;G;OFF;DEF;TOT;AVG
Embiid, PHL;3;11;30;41;13.7
Drummond, DET;3;14;26;40;13.3
Antetokounmpo, MIL;3;9;30;39;13.0
Capela, HOU;3;8;28;36;12.0
Jokic, DEN;4;13;34;47;11.8
Gobert, UTA;3;13;19;32;10.7
Siakam, TOR;3;8;22;30;10.0
Horford, BOS;3;3;26;29;9.7
Kanter, POR;3;10;18;28;9.3
Vucevic, ORL;3;5;23;28;9.3
Assists
;G;AST;AVG
Westbrook, OKC;3;32;10.7
Harden, HOU;3;30;10.0
Jokic, DEN;4;37;9.2
Green, GOL;3;26;8.7
Williams, LAC;3;26;8.7
Lowry, TOR;3;25;8.3
Irving, BOS;3;24;8.0
Simmons, PHL;4;32;8.0
Jackson, DET;3;21;7.0
Rubio, UTA;3;21;7.0
