NBA: Kidd's task: Make Doncic as good as Giannis

Kidd has been brought along to get the most out of Luka Doncic, which is interesting because he got so little out of a young, developing Giannis. Admittedly "the Greek Freak" was not the same player and did not have the same body build in his early days in Milwaukee. But in 3 1/2 seasons there, Kidd's teams never won a playoff series and had an overall losing record. The day Kidd was fired, the Bucks GM said, "If something is inevitable, why wait?"

The question is what's inevitable in Dallas. Mavericks fans hope it's something more than the first-round exits which have been the best that the team has done for 10 years now. Kidd is here to see that Doncic can do for his team what Giannis just did for Milwaukee. Harrison is here to see if there isn't some way, at long last, to get free agents to land in Dallas although that's not the immediate goal given the team's salaries in place and the expectation that Doncic will sign a $200 million max contract extension.