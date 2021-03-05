NBA: James, Durant choose their teams for Sunday's All-Star Game SAT

The NBA and the National Basketball Players Association have committed more than $3 million to aid historically Black institutions as part of All-Star Sunday, with at least $1.75 million coming from the game itself.

Team LeBron will play on behalf of the Thurgood Marshall College Fund. Team Durant will play for the United Negro College Fund. Both organizations will receive $500,000 to start, and the winners of the first, second and third quarters will collect another $150,000. The team that reaches the target score and wins the game first will get $300,000 more.

"It's an honor that we get to represent so many people and use this platform to help advance education, our youth, just the world in general," Durant said.

A few notes from the draft:

For the fourth consecutive year of this format, Embiid was not drafted by James. But it's not an anti-Philadelphia bias: James drafted Embiid's teammate Ben Simmons for the second consecutive year and will have him as an All-Star teammate for the third time; he swung a trade to get Simmons after Antetokounmpo originally drafted him in 2019.

• Team LeBron might have defaulted into a pretty good last pick. All Gobert did last year in his All-Star debut was shoot 10 for 11, score 21 points and grab 11 rebounds in 19 minutes.