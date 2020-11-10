NBA: It's done: The NBA comes back on Dec. 22, a 72-game season

There are countless other issues to work out, such as all the health and safety protocols now that games won't be played in the safety of a bubble and teams will be traveling to various cities once again.

Players were tested daily in the bubble, and nobody tested positive because of the very strict protocols. It'll be much tougher to avoid a COVID-related issue with the league back to some sort of normalcy this season.

"There's going to be people testing positive," Leonard said. "I don't know about left and right, but it's going to happen. And then what happens? It's a tough time we're all dealing with. The disease is very strange. It's going to be interesting to see how the league rolls with the punches, so to speak."

For the NBA champion Los Angeles Lakers and Eastern Conference champion Heat, it will be the shortest offseason in NBA history — with seven weeks separating the end of the NBA Finals and the planned Dec. 1 start of training camp.

But for the eight teams that didn't make the restart bubble at Walt Disney World in Lake Buena Vista, Florida this summer, it has been a marathon offseason, with none of those teams — Atlanta, Chicago, Cleveland, Charlotte, Golden State, Minnesota, New York and Detroit — having played since the second week of March. The NBA shut down because of the coronavirus pandemic on March 11, then took 22 of its 30 teams to Disney to resume the season in July.

