NBA: It's halftime and time to look at some trends

Even Utah’s John Stockton — the king of assists — was 34 when he won his final assist title.

The good...

There is a chance that there could be as many 50-win teams as the league has ever seen.

At the midway mark, there are 12 teams with realistic chances of getting to 50 wins this season. If they all get there — and it’s not exactly improbable, either — it would tie the record for most teams reaching that standard in a single season.

The mark is 12 set in 2009-10. That season, Boston, Oklahoma City, San Antonio, Cleveland, Phoenix, Dallas, the Los Angeles Lakers, Utah, Portland, Orlando, Denver and Atlanta all won between 50 and 61 games.

...and the bad

Meanwhile, there are 17 teams on pace to finish with losing records.

As of now, there are the 12 teams with a great shot at 50 or more wins.

Then there’s Oklahoma City, the lone team in the middle, on pace for about 46 wins.

And then there is everyone else, all with records below .500 at this point.