James Harden matched his career high with 61 points, including 27 in the first quarter, to lead the Houston Rockets to a 111-105 victory over the San Antonio Spurs on Friday night at Houston.
Harden topped the 50-point mark for the eighth time this season, compared with 10 such performances from the rest of the league combined.
NUGGETS 111, KNICKS 93: At New York, Nikola Jokic had 21 points and 17 rebounds, Jamal Murray scored 18 points, and Denver won its sixth straight.
Gary Harris chipped in 14 points for Denver, which moved into a tie with defending champion Golden State for first place in the Western Conference.
MAGIC 123, GRIZZLIES 119, OT: At Orlando, Fla., Terrence Ross scored 31 points and Evan Fournier had 27, including the game-clinching free throws, as Orlando rallied to win.
THUNDER 116, RAPTORS 109: At Toronto, Paul George scored 28 points, Russell Westbrook had 18 points, 13 assists and 12 rebounds for Oklahoma City.
Dennis Schroder came off the bench to score 26 points and Jerami Grant had 19 as the Thunder snapped a four-game losing streak.
CLIPERS 110, CAVALIERS 108: At Cleveland, Danilo Gallinari scored 27 points and Los Angeles continued their its torrid March. Shai Gilgeous-Alexander scored 16 points while Lou Williams had 15 for the Clippers, who are 9-1 this month.
