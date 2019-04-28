PLAYOFFS

CONFERENCE SEMIFINALS

(Best-of-7; x-if necessary)

Saturday's results

Toronto 108, Philadelphia 95, Toronto leads series 1-0<

Sunday's results

Boston 112, Milwaukee 90, Boston leads series 1-0

Golden State 104, Houston 100, Golden State leads series 1-0

Monday's games

Philadelphia at Toronto, 7 p.m. 

Portland at Denver, 9:30 p.m.

Tuesday's games

Boston at Milwaukee, 7 p.m.

Houston at Golden State, 9:30 p.m.

Subscribe to Breaking News

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Load comments