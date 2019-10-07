Preseason

Sunday's Games

Memphis 123, Maccabi Haifa 88

Boston 107, Charlotte 106

L.A. Clippers 127, Shanghai Sharks 87

Monday's Games

Buenas Aires San Lorenzo at Cleveland, late

New York at Washington, late

Orlando at Detroit, late

New Orleans at Atlanta, late

Milwaukee at Chicago, late

