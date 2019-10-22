EASTERN CONFERENCE

Atlantic Division

;W;L;Pct;GB

Boston;0;0;.000;—

Brooklyn;0;0;.000;—

New York;0;0;.000;—

Philadelphia;0;0;.000;—

Toronto;0;0;.000;—

Southeast Division

;W;L;Pct;GB

Atlanta;0;0;.000;—

Charlotte;0;0;.000;—

Miami;0;0;.000;—

Orlando;0;0;.000;—

Washington;0;0;.000;—

Central Division

;W;L;Pct;GB

Chicago;0;0;.000;—

Cleveland;0;0;.000;—

Detroit;0;0;.000;—

Indiana;0;0;.000;—

Milwaukee;0;0;.000;—

WESTERN CONFERENCE

Southwest Division

;W;L;Pct;GB

Dallas;0;0;.000;—

Houston;0;0;.000;—

Memphis;0;0;.000;—

New Orleans;0;0;.000;—

San Antonio;0;0;.000;—

Northwest Division

;W;L;Pct;GB

Denver;0;0;.000;—

Minnesota;0;0;.000;—

Oklahoma City;0;0;.000;—

Portland;0;0;.000;—

Utah;0;0;.000;—

You're out of free articles
Sign in or create a FREE account to keep reading.
Log in Sign up

Pacific Division

;W;L;Pct;GB

Golden State;0;0;.000;—

L.A. Clippers;0;0;.000;—

L.A. Lakers;0;0;.000;—

Phoenix;0;0;.000;—

Sacramento;0;0;.000;—

Tuesday's results

New Orleans at Toronto, late.

L.A. Lakers at L.A. Clippers, late.

Wednesday's games

Chicago at Charlotte, 6 p.m.

Cleveland at Orlando, 6 p.m.

Detroit at Indiana, 6 p.m.

Boston at Philadelphia, 6:30 p.m.

Memphis at Miami, 6:30 p.m.

Minnesota at Brooklyn, 6:30 p.m.

New York at San Antonio, 7:30 p.m.

Washington at Dallas, 7:30 p.m.

Oklahoma City at Utah, 8 p.m.

Denver at Portland, 9 p.m.

Sacramento at Phoenix, 9 p.m.

Thursday's games

Atlanta at Detroit, 6 p.m.

Milwaukee at Houston, 7 p.m.

L.A. Clippers at Golden State, 9:30 p.m.

Friday's games

Minnesota at Charlotte, 6 p.m.

Toronto at Boston, 6 p.m.

New York at Brooklyn, 6:30 p.m.

Chicago at Memphis, 7 p.m.

Dallas at New Orleans, 7 p.m.

Washington at Oklahoma City, 7 p.m.

Phoenix at Denver, 8 p.m.

Portland at Sacramento, 9 p.m.

Utah at L.A. Lakers, 9:30 p.m.

Get News Alerts delivered directly to you.

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments