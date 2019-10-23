EASTERN CONFERENCE

Atlantic Division

;W;L;Pct;GB

Toronto;1;0;1.000;—

Boston;0;0;.000;—

Brooklyn;0;0;.000;—

New York;0;0;.000;—

Philadelphia;0;0;.000;—

Southeast Division

;W;L;Pct;GB

Atlanta;0;0;.000;—

Charlotte;0;0;.000;—

Miami;0;0;.000;—

Orlando;0;0;.000;—

Washington;0;0;.000;—

Central Division

;W;L;Pct;GB

Chicago;0;0;.000;—

Cleveland;0;0;.000;—

Detroit;0;0;.000;—

Indiana;0;0;.000;—

Milwaukee;0;0;.000;—

WESTERN CONFERENCE

Southwest Division

;W;L;Pct;GB

Dallas;0;0;.000;—

Houston;0;0;.000;—

Memphis;0;0;.000;—

San Antonio;0;0;.000;—

New Orleans;0;1;.000;—

Northwest Division

;W;L;Pct;GB

Denver;0;0;.000;—

Minnesota;0;0;.000;—

Oklahoma City;0;0;.000;—

Portland;0;0;.000;—

Utah;0;0;.000;—

You're out of free articles
Sign in or create a FREE account to keep reading.
Log in Sign up

Pacific Division

;W;L;Pct;GB

L.A. Clippers;1;0;1.000;—

Golden State;0;0;.000;—

Phoenix;0;0;.000;—

Sacramento;0;0;.000;—

L.A. Lakers;0;1;.000;1

Tuesday's results

Toronto 130, New Orleans 122, OT

L.A. Clippers 112, L.A. Lakers 102

Wednesday's results

Chicago at Charlotte, late

Cleveland at Orlando, late

Detroit at Indiana, late

Boston at Philadelphia, late

Memphis at Miami, late

Minnesota at Brooklyn, late

New York at San Antonio, late

Washington at Dallas, late

Oklahoma City at Utah, late

Denver at Portland, late

Sacramento at Phoenix, late

Thursday's games

Atlanta at Detroit, 6 p.m.

Milwaukee at Houston, 7 p.m.

L.A. Clippers at Golden State, 9:30 p.m. 

Friday's games

Minnesota at Charlotte, 6 p.m.

Toronto at Boston, 6 p.m.

New York at Brooklyn, 6:30 p.m.

Chicago at Memphis, 7p.m.

Dallas at New Orleans, 7 p.m.

Washington at Oklahoma City, 7 p.m.

Phoenix at Denver, 8 p.m.

Portland at Sacramento, 9 p.m.

Utah at L.A. Lakers, 9:30 p.m. 

S

Get News Alerts delivered directly to you.

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Load comments