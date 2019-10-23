EASTERN CONFERENCE
Atlantic Division
;W;L;Pct;GB
Toronto;1;0;1.000;—
Boston;0;0;.000;—
Brooklyn;0;0;.000;—
New York;0;0;.000;—
Philadelphia;0;0;.000;—
Southeast Division
;W;L;Pct;GB
Atlanta;0;0;.000;—
Charlotte;0;0;.000;—
Miami;0;0;.000;—
Orlando;0;0;.000;—
Washington;0;0;.000;—
Central Division
;W;L;Pct;GB
Chicago;0;0;.000;—
Cleveland;0;0;.000;—
Detroit;0;0;.000;—
Indiana;0;0;.000;—
Milwaukee;0;0;.000;—
WESTERN CONFERENCE
Southwest Division
;W;L;Pct;GB
Dallas;0;0;.000;—
Houston;0;0;.000;—
Memphis;0;0;.000;—
San Antonio;0;0;.000;—
New Orleans;0;1;.000;—
Northwest Division
;W;L;Pct;GB
Denver;0;0;.000;—
Minnesota;0;0;.000;—
Oklahoma City;0;0;.000;—
Portland;0;0;.000;—
Utah;0;0;.000;—
Pacific Division
;W;L;Pct;GB
L.A. Clippers;1;0;1.000;—
Golden State;0;0;.000;—
Phoenix;0;0;.000;—
Sacramento;0;0;.000;—
L.A. Lakers;0;1;.000;1
Tuesday's results
Toronto 130, New Orleans 122, OT
L.A. Clippers 112, L.A. Lakers 102
Wednesday's results
Chicago at Charlotte, late
Cleveland at Orlando, late
Detroit at Indiana, late
Boston at Philadelphia, late
Memphis at Miami, late
Minnesota at Brooklyn, late
New York at San Antonio, late
Washington at Dallas, late
Oklahoma City at Utah, late
Denver at Portland, late
Sacramento at Phoenix, late
Thursday's games
Atlanta at Detroit, 6 p.m.
Milwaukee at Houston, 7 p.m.
L.A. Clippers at Golden State, 9:30 p.m.
Friday's games
Minnesota at Charlotte, 6 p.m.
Toronto at Boston, 6 p.m.
New York at Brooklyn, 6:30 p.m.
Chicago at Memphis, 7p.m.
Dallas at New Orleans, 7 p.m.
Washington at Oklahoma City, 7 p.m.
Phoenix at Denver, 8 p.m.
Portland at Sacramento, 9 p.m.
Utah at L.A. Lakers, 9:30 p.m.
