(FRIDAY'S RESULT)

Bulls 110, Grizzlies 102

CHICAGO (110)

Porter Jr. 1-6 1-1 4, Markkanen 4-15 0-0 9, Carter Jr. 2-4 3-4 7, Satoransky 2-7 5-5 9, LaVine 13-23 7-10 37, Kornet 1-4 0-0 3, Young 3-7 0-0 7, Dunn 3-9 0-0 6, Arcidiacono 0-1 0-0 0, White 10-16 1-2 25, Harrison 1-1 1-2 3. Totals 40-93 18-24 110.

MEMPHIS (102)

You're out of free articles
Sign in or create a FREE account to keep reading.
Log in Sign up

Crowder 5-13 0-0 13, Jackson Jr. 9-17 4-6 23, Valanciunas 4-10 2-2 10, Morant 3-9 3-4 10, Brooks 2-12 0-0 6, Anderson 4-6 0-2 9, Clarke 7-9 0-0 14, Jones 1-5 2-2 4, Guduric 3-8 0-0 7, Allen 1-5 3-4 6. Totals 39-94 14-20 102.

Chicago;25;22;32;31;—;110

Memphis;29;31;21;21;—;102

3-Point Goals—Chicago 12-42 (LaVine 4-8, White 4-8, Kornet 1-3, Porter Jr. 1-4, Young 1-4, Markkanen 1-10, Carter Jr. 0-1, Dunn 0-2, Satoransky 0-2), Memphis 10-29 (Crowder 3-10, Brooks 2-4, Morant 1-1, Anderson 1-1, Guduric 1-3, Allen 1-3, Jackson Jr. 1-3, Clarke 0-1, Jones 0-3). Fouled Out—Brooks, Carter Jr.. Rebounds—Chicago 45 (Markkanen 11), Memphis 56 (Valanciunas 13). Assists—Chicago 18 (Dunn, LaVine 4), Memphis 24 (Morant, Anderson 5). Total Fouls—Chicago 21, Memphis 21. Technicals—Valanciunas. A—17,794 (18,119).

Get News Alerts delivered directly to you.

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments