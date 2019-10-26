(FRIDAY'S RESULT)
Bulls 110, Grizzlies 102
CHICAGO (110)
Porter Jr. 1-6 1-1 4, Markkanen 4-15 0-0 9, Carter Jr. 2-4 3-4 7, Satoransky 2-7 5-5 9, LaVine 13-23 7-10 37, Kornet 1-4 0-0 3, Young 3-7 0-0 7, Dunn 3-9 0-0 6, Arcidiacono 0-1 0-0 0, White 10-16 1-2 25, Harrison 1-1 1-2 3. Totals 40-93 18-24 110.
MEMPHIS (102)
Crowder 5-13 0-0 13, Jackson Jr. 9-17 4-6 23, Valanciunas 4-10 2-2 10, Morant 3-9 3-4 10, Brooks 2-12 0-0 6, Anderson 4-6 0-2 9, Clarke 7-9 0-0 14, Jones 1-5 2-2 4, Guduric 3-8 0-0 7, Allen 1-5 3-4 6. Totals 39-94 14-20 102.
Chicago;25;22;32;31;—;110
Memphis;29;31;21;21;—;102
3-Point Goals—Chicago 12-42 (LaVine 4-8, White 4-8, Kornet 1-3, Porter Jr. 1-4, Young 1-4, Markkanen 1-10, Carter Jr. 0-1, Dunn 0-2, Satoransky 0-2), Memphis 10-29 (Crowder 3-10, Brooks 2-4, Morant 1-1, Anderson 1-1, Guduric 1-3, Allen 1-3, Jackson Jr. 1-3, Clarke 0-1, Jones 0-3). Fouled Out—Brooks, Carter Jr.. Rebounds—Chicago 45 (Markkanen 11), Memphis 56 (Valanciunas 13). Assists—Chicago 18 (Dunn, LaVine 4), Memphis 24 (Morant, Anderson 5). Total Fouls—Chicago 21, Memphis 21. Technicals—Valanciunas. A—17,794 (18,119).
