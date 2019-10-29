(MONDAY'S RESULTS)
Bucks 129, Cavaliers 112
CLEVELAND (112)
Osman 4-8 0-0 10, Love 5-12 2-2 15, Thompson 8-18 1-2 17, Garland 4-11 0-0 9, Sexton 8-15 0-0 18, McKinnie 0-0 0-0 0, Cook 1-2 0-0 2, Nance Jr. 6-9 1-2 15, Dellavedova 2-5 1-1 5, Clarkson 6-13 3-3 17, Porter Jr. 1-7 2-2 4. Totals 45-100 10-12 112.
MILWAUKEE (129)
Middleton 9-14 0-0 21, G.Antetokounmpo 5-15 4-8 14, B.Lopez 5-9 3-3 16, Bledsoe 6-16 2-3 14, Matthews 5-9 2-2 14, Ilyasova 1-5 0-0 3, Wilson 0-1 0-0 0, R.Lopez 1-2 0-0 2, Hill 7-10 4-7 19, Connaughton 6-8 1-1 17, DiVincenzo 0-0 0-0 0, Korver 3-3 0-0 9. Totals 48-92 16-24 129.
Cleveland;31;21;28;32;—;112
Milwaukee;30;29;32;38;—;129
3-Point Goals—Cleveland 12-39 (Love 3-10, Nance Jr. 2-4, Osman 2-5, Sexton 2-5, Clarkson 2-6, Garland 1-5, Porter Jr. 0-2, Dellavedova 0-2), Milwaukee 17-38 (Connaughton 4-5, Korver 3-3, Middleton 3-5, B.Lopez 3-7, Matthews 2-6, Ilyasova 1-2, Hill 1-2, R.Lopez 0-1, Wilson 0-1, G.Antetokounmpo 0-2, Bledsoe 0-4). Fouled Out—None. Rebounds—Cleveland 48 (Love 16), Milwaukee 50 (G.Antetokounmpo 10). Assists—Cleveland 19 (Clarkson, Thompson 4), Milwaukee 29 (Bledsoe 8). Total Fouls—Cleveland 22, Milwaukee 15. Technicals—Milwaukee coach Bucks (Defensive three second), R.Lopez. A—17,385 (17,500).
Knicks 105, Bulls 98
CHICAGO (98)
Markkanen 5-13 6-6 18, Porter Jr. 3-11 0-0 7, Carter Jr. 7-9 6-7 20, Satoransky 1-5 0-0 2, LaVine 8-18 3-4 21, Kornet 1-3 0-0 2, Young 6-12 1-2 15, Dunn 1-6 1-2 3, Arcidiacono 2-3 0-0 5, White 2-5 0-0 5. Totals 36-85 17-21 98.
NEW YORK (105)
Morris Sr. 4-13 1-1 10, Randle 5-13 3-5 13, Robinson 4-9 2-4 10, Payton 1-3 1-2 3, Barrett 7-15 5-11 19, Knox II 4-9 4-4 14, Portis 10-14 4-5 28, Gibson 0-1 0-0 0, Ntilikina 0-6 0-0 0, Ellington 3-8 0-0 8. Totals 38-91 20-32 105.
Chicago;33;19;28;18;—;98
New York;15;27;30;33;—;105
3-Point Goals—Chicago 9-35 (Young 2-4, Markkanen 2-6, LaVine 2-7, Arcidiacono 1-2, White 1-3, Porter Jr. 1-6, Carter Jr. 0-1, Dunn 0-1, Kornet 0-2, Satoransky 0-3), New York 9-29 (Portis 4-4, Knox II 2-5, Ellington 2-7, Morris Sr. 1-4, Gibson 0-1, Randle 0-2, Barrett 0-2, Ntilikina 0-4). Fouled Out—None. Rebounds—Chicago 38 (Carter Jr. 10), New York 63 (Barrett 15). Assists—Chicago 19 (Satoransky 5), New York 19 (Randle, Barrett 5). Total Fouls—Chicago 22, New York 19. Technicals—Morris Sr.. A—19,812 (19,812).
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.