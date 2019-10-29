(MONDAY'S RESULTS)

Bucks 129, Cavaliers 112

CLEVELAND (112)

Osman 4-8 0-0 10, Love 5-12 2-2 15, Thompson 8-18 1-2 17, Garland 4-11 0-0 9, Sexton 8-15 0-0 18, McKinnie 0-0 0-0 0, Cook 1-2 0-0 2, Nance Jr. 6-9 1-2 15, Dellavedova 2-5 1-1 5, Clarkson 6-13 3-3 17, Porter Jr. 1-7 2-2 4. Totals 45-100 10-12 112.

MILWAUKEE (129)

Middleton 9-14 0-0 21, G.Antetokounmpo 5-15 4-8 14, B.Lopez 5-9 3-3 16, Bledsoe 6-16 2-3 14, Matthews 5-9 2-2 14, Ilyasova 1-5 0-0 3, Wilson 0-1 0-0 0, R.Lopez 1-2 0-0 2, Hill 7-10 4-7 19, Connaughton 6-8 1-1 17, DiVincenzo 0-0 0-0 0, Korver 3-3 0-0 9. Totals 48-92 16-24 129.

Cleveland;31;21;28;32;—;112

Milwaukee;30;29;32;38;—;129

3-Point Goals—Cleveland 12-39 (Love 3-10, Nance Jr. 2-4, Osman 2-5, Sexton 2-5, Clarkson 2-6, Garland 1-5, Porter Jr. 0-2, Dellavedova 0-2), Milwaukee 17-38 (Connaughton 4-5, Korver 3-3, Middleton 3-5, B.Lopez 3-7, Matthews 2-6, Ilyasova 1-2, Hill 1-2, R.Lopez 0-1, Wilson 0-1, G.Antetokounmpo 0-2, Bledsoe 0-4). Fouled Out—None. Rebounds—Cleveland 48 (Love 16), Milwaukee 50 (G.Antetokounmpo 10). Assists—Cleveland 19 (Clarkson, Thompson 4), Milwaukee 29 (Bledsoe 8). Total Fouls—Cleveland 22, Milwaukee 15. Technicals—Milwaukee coach Bucks (Defensive three second), R.Lopez. A—17,385 (17,500).

Knicks 105, Bulls 98

CHICAGO (98)

Markkanen 5-13 6-6 18, Porter Jr. 3-11 0-0 7, Carter Jr. 7-9 6-7 20, Satoransky 1-5 0-0 2, LaVine 8-18 3-4 21, Kornet 1-3 0-0 2, Young 6-12 1-2 15, Dunn 1-6 1-2 3, Arcidiacono 2-3 0-0 5, White 2-5 0-0 5. Totals 36-85 17-21 98.

NEW YORK (105)

Morris Sr. 4-13 1-1 10, Randle 5-13 3-5 13, Robinson 4-9 2-4 10, Payton 1-3 1-2 3, Barrett 7-15 5-11 19, Knox II 4-9 4-4 14, Portis 10-14 4-5 28, Gibson 0-1 0-0 0, Ntilikina 0-6 0-0 0, Ellington 3-8 0-0 8. Totals 38-91 20-32 105.

Chicago;33;19;28;18;—;98

New York;15;27;30;33;—;105

3-Point Goals—Chicago 9-35 (Young 2-4, Markkanen 2-6, LaVine 2-7, Arcidiacono 1-2, White 1-3, Porter Jr. 1-6, Carter Jr. 0-1, Dunn 0-1, Kornet 0-2, Satoransky 0-3), New York 9-29 (Portis 4-4, Knox II 2-5, Ellington 2-7, Morris Sr. 1-4, Gibson 0-1, Randle 0-2, Barrett 0-2, Ntilikina 0-4). Fouled Out—None. Rebounds—Chicago 38 (Carter Jr. 10), New York 63 (Barrett 15). Assists—Chicago 19 (Satoransky 5), New York 19 (Randle, Barrett 5). Total Fouls—Chicago 22, New York 19. Technicals—Morris Sr.. A—19,812 (19,812).

