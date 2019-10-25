(THURSDAY'S RESULT)

Bucks 117, Rockets 111

MILWAUKEE (117)

Middleton 4-16 0-0 11, G.Antetokounmpo 11-17 6-11 30, B.Lopez 4-9 2-2 11, Bledsoe 4-12 1-1 11, Matthews 6-12 0-0 14, Ilyasova 6-8 0-1 13, R.Lopez 1-3 0-3 2, Hill 3-7 0-0 8, Korver 2-4 0-0 5, Connaughton 4-8 0-0 10, Brown 1-3 0-0 2. Totals 46-99 9-18 117.

HOUSTON (111)

You're out of free articles
Sign in or create a FREE account to keep reading.
Log in Sign up

House Jr. 2-6 2-2 8, Tucker 6-10 0-0 17, Capela 5-10 3-6 13, Westbrook 7-17 7-11 24, Harden 2-13 14-14 19, Sefolosha 0-1 0-0 0, Chandler 5-6 0-1 10, Rivers 0-3 3-4 3, Gordon 4-19 0-1 11, McLemore 2-5 0-0 6. Totals 33-90 29-39 111.

Milwaukee;23;27;28;39;—;117

Houston;30;36;21;24;—;111

3-Point Goals—Milwaukee 16-46 (Middleton 3-9, Bledsoe 2-4, Hill 2-4, Connaughton 2-5, G.Antetokounmpo 2-5, Matthews 2-8, Ilyasova 1-2, Korver 1-3, B.Lopez 1-3, Brown 0-1, R.Lopez 0-2), Houston 16-48 (Tucker 5-8, Westbrook 3-7, Gordon 3-12, House Jr. 2-4, McLemore 2-5, Harden 1-8, Sefolosha 0-1, Rivers 0-3). Fouled Out—G.Antetokounmpo. Rebounds—Milwaukee 53 (G.Antetokounmpo 13), Houston 57 (Westbrook 16). Assists—Milwaukee 31 (G.Antetokounmpo 11), Houston 25 (Harden 14). Total Fouls—Milwaukee 27, Houston 25. A—18,055 (18,500).

Get News Alerts delivered directly to you.

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments