EASTERN CONFERENCE

Atlantic Division

;W;L;Pct;GB

Philadelphia;1;0;1.000;—

Toronto;1;0;1.000;—

Brooklyn;0;1;.000;1

New York;0;1;.000;1

Boston;0;1;.000;1

Southeast Division

;W;L;Pct;GB

Orlando;1;0;1.000;—

Charlotte;1;0;1.000;—

Miami;1;0;1.000;—

Atlanta;0;0;.000;½

Washington;0;1;.000;1

Central Division

;W;L;Pct;GB

Detroit;1;0;1.000;—

Milwaukee;0;0;.000;½

Chicago;0;1;.000;1

Cleveland;0;1;.000;1

Indiana;0;1;.000;1

WESTERN CONFERENCE

Southwest Division

;W;L;Pct;GB

San Antonio;1;0;1.000;—

Dallas;1;0;1.000;—

Houston;0;0;.000;½

New Orleans;0;1;.000;1

Memphis;0;1;.000;1

Northwest Division

;W;L;Pct;GB

Denver;1;0;1.000;—

Utah;1;0;1.000;—

Minnesota;1;0;1.000;—

Oklahoma City;0;1;.000;1

Portland;0;1;.000;1

Pacific Division

;W;L;Pct;GB

Phoenix;1;0;1.000;—

L.A. Clippers;1;0;1.000;—

Golden State;0;0;.000;½

L.A. Lakers;0;1;.000;1

Sacramento;0;1;.000;1

Wednesday's results

Charlotte 126, Chicago 125

Detroit 119, Indiana 110

Orlando 94, Cleveland 85

Miami 120, Memphis 101

Minnesota 127, Brooklyn 126, OT

Philadelphia 107, Boston 93

Dallas 108, Washington 100

San Antonio 120, New York 111

Utah 100, Oklahoma City 95

Denver 108, Portland 100

Phoenix 124, Sacramento 95

Thursday's results

Milwaukee at Houston, late.

Atlanta at Detroit, late.

L.A. Clippers at Golden State, late.

Friday's games

Minnesota at Charlotte, 6 p.m.

Toronto at Boston, 6 p.m.

New York at Brooklyn, 6:30 p.m.

Chicago at Memphis, 7 p.m.

Dallas at New Orleans, 7 p.m.

Washington at Oklahoma City, 7 p.m.

Phoenix at Denver, 8 p.m.

Portland at Sacramento, 9 p.m.

Utah at L.A. Lakers, 9:30 p.m.

Saturday's games

Miami at Milwaukee, 4 p.m.

Philadelphia at Detroit, 6 p.m.

Boston at New York, 6:30 p.m.

Orlando at Atlanta, 6:30 p.m.

Indiana at Cleveland, 7 p.m.

New Orleans at Houston, 7 p.m.

Toronto at Chicago, 7 p.m.

Washington at San Antonio, 7:30 p.m.

Sacramento at Utah, 8 p.m.

L.A. Clippers at Phoenix, 9 p.m.

Sunday's games

Golden State at Oklahoma City, 2:30 p.m.

Brooklyn at Memphis, 5 p.m.

Miami at Minnesota, 6 p.m.

Portland at Dallas, 6 p.m.

Charlotte at L.A. Lakers, 8:30 p.m.

