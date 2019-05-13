PLAYOFFS

CONFERENCE FINALS

(Best-of-7; x-if necessary)

Tuesday's game

Portland at Golden State, 8 p.m.

Wednesday's game

Toronto at Milwaukee, 7:30 p.m.

Thursday'a game

Portland at Golden State, 8 p.m.

Friday's game

Toronto at Milwaukee, 7:30 p.m.

Saturday's game

Golden State at Portland, 8 p.m.

Sunday, May 19

Milwaukee at Toronto, 6 p.m.

Monday, May 20

Golden State at Portland, 8 p.m.

Tuesday, May 21

Milwaukee at Toronto, 7:30 p.m.

