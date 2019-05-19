PLAYOFFS
CONFERENCE FINALS
(Best-of-7; x-if necessary)
Eastern Conference
Milwaukee 2, Toronto 1
Wednesday, May 15: Milwaukee 108, Toronto 100
Friday, May 17: Milwaukee 125, Toronto 103
Sunday, May 19: Toronto 118, Milwaukee 112, 2OT
Tuesday, May 21: Milwaukee at Toronto, 7:30 p.m.
Thursday, May 23: Toronto at Milwaukee, 7:30 p.m.
x-Saturday, May 25: Milwaukee at Toronto, 7:30 p.m.
x-Monday, May 27: Toronto at Milwaukee, 7:30 p.m.
Western Conference
Golden State 3, Portland 0
Tuesday, May 14: Golden State 116, Portland 94
Thursday, May 16: Golden State 114, Portland 111
Saturday, May 18: Golden State 110 Portland 99
Monday, May 20: Golden State at Portland, 8 p.m.
x-Wednesday, May 22: Portland at Golden State, 8 p.m.
x-Friday, May 24: Golden State at Portland, 8 p.m.
x-Sunday, May 26: Portland at Golden State, 8 p.m.
