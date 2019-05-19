PLAYOFFS

CONFERENCE FINALS

(Best-of-7; x-if necessary)

Eastern Conference

Milwaukee 2, Toronto 1

Wednesday, May 15: Milwaukee 108, Toronto 100

Friday, May 17: Milwaukee 125, Toronto 103

Sunday, May 19: Toronto 118, Milwaukee 112, 2OT

Tuesday, May 21: Milwaukee at Toronto, 7:30 p.m.

Thursday, May 23: Toronto at Milwaukee, 7:30 p.m.

x-Saturday, May 25: Milwaukee at Toronto, 7:30 p.m.

x-Monday, May 27: Toronto at Milwaukee, 7:30 p.m.

Western Conference

Golden State 3, Portland 0

Tuesday, May 14: Golden State 116, Portland 94

Thursday, May 16: Golden State 114, Portland 111

Saturday, May 18: Golden State 110 Portland 99

Monday, May 20: Golden State at Portland, 8 p.m.

x-Wednesday, May 22: Portland at Golden State, 8 p.m.

x-Friday, May 24: Golden State at Portland, 8 p.m.

x-Sunday, May 26: Portland at Golden State, 8 p.m.

