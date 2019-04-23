PLAYOFFS

Monday's late result

Utah 107, Houston 91, Houston leads series 3-1

Tuesday's results

Toronto 115, Orlando 96, Toronto wins series 4-1

Philadelphia 122, Brooklyn 100, Philadelphia wins series 4-1

San Antonio at Denver, late

Oklahoma City at Portland, late

Wednesday's games

Utah at Houston, 7 p.m.

L.A. Clippers at Golden State, 9:30 p.m. 

