PLAYOFFS
Monday's late result
Utah 107, Houston 91, Houston leads series 3-1
Tuesday's results
Toronto 115, Orlando 96, Toronto wins series 4-1
Philadelphia 122, Brooklyn 100, Philadelphia wins series 4-1
San Antonio at Denver, late
Oklahoma City at Portland, late
Wednesday's games
Utah at Houston, 7 p.m.
L.A. Clippers at Golden State, 9:30 p.m.
