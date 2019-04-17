PLAYOFFS
FIRST ROUND
(Best-of-7; x-if necessary)
Tuesday's late results
Denver 114, San Antonio 105, series tied 1-1
Portland 114, Oklahoma City 94, Portland leads series 2-0
Wednesday's results
Boston 99, Indiana 91, Boston leads series 2-0
Milwaukee 120, Detroit 99, Milwaukee leads series 2-0
Houston 118, Utah 98, Houston leads series 2-0
Thursday's games
Philadelphia at Brooklyn, 7 p.m.
Denver at San Antonio, 8 p.m.
Golden State at L.A. Clippers, 9:30 p.m.
