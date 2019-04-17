PLAYOFFS

FIRST ROUND

(Best-of-7; x-if necessary)

Tuesday's late results

Denver 114, San Antonio 105, series tied 1-1

Portland 114, Oklahoma City 94, Portland leads series 2-0

Wednesday's results

Boston 99, Indiana 91, Boston leads series 2-0

Milwaukee 120, Detroit 99, Milwaukee leads series 2-0

Houston 118, Utah 98, Houston leads series 2-0

Thursday's games

Philadelphia at Brooklyn, 7 p.m.

Denver at San Antonio, 8 p.m.

Golden State at L.A. Clippers, 9:30 p.m. 

Subscribe to Breaking News

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments