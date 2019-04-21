PLAYOFFS

FIRST ROUND

(Best-of-7; x-if necessary)

Saturday's results

Philadelphia 112, Brooklyn 108, Philadelphia leads series 3-1

Denver 117, San Antonio 103, series tied 2-2

Milwaukee 119, Detroit 103, Milwaukee leads series 3-0

Houston 104, Utah 101, Houston leads series 3-0

Sunday's results

Boston 110, Indiana 106, Boston wins series 4-0

Golden State 113, L.A. Clippers 105, Golden State leads series 3-1

Toronto 107, Orlando 85, Toronto leads series 3-1

Portland at Oklahoma City, late

Monday's games

Milwaukee at Detroit, 7 p.m.

Houston at Utah, 9:30 p.m.

Tuesday's games

Orlando at Toronto, 6 p.m.

Brooklyn at Philadelphia, 7 p.m.

San Antonio at Denver, 8:30 p.m.

Oklahoma City at Portland, 9:30 p.m.

Subscribe to Breaking News

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments