EASTERN CONFERENCE
Atlantic Division
;W;L;Pct;GB
Toronto;46;19;.708;—
Philadelphia;41;24;.631;5
Boston;40;26;.606;6½
Brooklyn;34;33;.507;13
New York;13;52;.200;33
Southeast Division
;W;L;Pct;GB
Miami;30;34;.469;—
Orlando;30;36;.455;1
Charlotte;29;35;.453;1
Washington;27;37;.422;3
Atlanta;22;44;.333;9
Central Division
;W;L;Pct;GB
x-Milwaukee;49;16;.754;—
Indiana;42;24;.636;7½
Detroit;32;31;.508;16
Chicago;19;47;.288;30½
Cleveland;16;49;.246;33
WESTERN CONFERENCE
Southwest Division
;W;L;Pct;GB
Houston;39;25;.609;—
San Antonio;37;29;.561;3
New Orleans;30;37;.448;10½
Dallas;27;37;.422;12
Memphis;26;40;.394;14
Northwest Division
;W;L;Pct;GB
Denver;43;21;.672;—
Oklahoma City;39;25;.609;4
Portland;39;25;.609;4
Utah;37;27;.578;6
Minnesota;30;35;.462;13½
Pacific Division
;W;L;Pct;GB
Golden State;44;20;.688;—
L.A. Clippers;37;29;.561;8
Sacramento;32;32;.500;12
L.A. Lakers;30;35;.462;14½
Phoenix;15;51;.227;30
x-clinched playoff spot
Thursday's results
Milwaukee 117, Indiana 98
Oklahoma City at Portland, late
Friday's Games
Dallas at Orlando, 6 p.m.
Washington at Charlotte, 6 p.m.
Cleveland at Miami, 7 p.m.
Detroit at Chicago, 7 p.m.
Philadelphia at Houston, 7 p.m.
Toronto at New Orleans, 7 p.m.
Utah at Memphis, 7 p.m.
Denver at Golden State, 9:30 p.m.
Oklahoma City at L.A. Clippers, 9:30 p.m.
Bucks 117, Pacers 98
INDIANA (98)
Bogdanovic 6-15 2-4 17, Young 3-9 2-2 10, Turner 8-19 2-2 22, Collison 2-7 5-6 9, Matthews 3-9 2-4 10, McDermott 3-6 0-0 7, Leaf 1-1 0-0 2, O'Quinn 5-7 1-2 11, Joseph 2-9 0-0 5, Holiday 1-2 0-0 2, Sumner 0-0 0-0 0, Evans 1-6 0-0 3. Totals 35-90 14-20 98.
MILWAUKEE (117)
Middleton 8-15 7-9 27, Antetokounmpo 10-17 8-8 29, Lopez 5-8 0-0 13, Bledsoe 6-10 0-0 12, Brogdon 3-9 0-0 7, Ilyasova 3-6 1-2 9, Wilson 0-0 0-0 0, Mirotic 1-6 0-0 2, Gasol 0-1 1-2 1, Snell 4-7 0-0 9, Connaughton 1-3 0-0 3, DiVincenzo 2-4 0-0 5. Totals 43-86 17-21 117.
Indiana;24;26;22;26;—;98
Milwaukee;32;22;30;33;—;117
3-Point Goals—Indiana 14-37 (Turner 4-11, Bogdanovic 3-5, Matthews 2-4, Young 2-6, Joseph 1-1, Evans 1-3, McDermott 1-3, Holiday 0-1, Collison 0-3), Milwaukee 14-35 (Middleton 4-7, Lopez 3-4, Ilyasova 2-3, Snell 1-2, Connaughton 1-3, DiVincenzo 1-3, Antetokounmpo 1-4, Brogdon 1-4, Bledsoe 0-1, Gasol 0-1, Mirotic 0-3). Fouled Out—None. Rebounds—Indiana 40 (Turner 17), Milwaukee 52 (Antetokounmpo 12). Assists—Indiana 26 (Collison 9), Milwaukee 21 (Antetokounmpo 5). Total Fouls—Indiana 16, Milwaukee 19. Technicals—Indiana coach Nate McMillan, Antetokounmpo, Milwaukee coach Bucks (Defensive three second). A—17,884 (17,500).
