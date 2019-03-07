EASTERN CONFERENCE

Atlantic Division

;W;L;Pct;GB

Toronto;46;19;.708;—

Philadelphia;41;24;.631;5

Boston;40;26;.606;6½

Brooklyn;34;33;.507;13

New York;13;52;.200;33

Southeast Division

;W;L;Pct;GB

Miami;30;34;.469;—

Orlando;30;36;.455;1

Charlotte;29;35;.453;1

Washington;27;37;.422;3

Atlanta;22;44;.333;9

Central Division

;W;L;Pct;GB

x-Milwaukee;49;16;.754;—

Indiana;42;24;.636;7½

Detroit;32;31;.508;16

Chicago;19;47;.288;30½

Cleveland;16;49;.246;33

WESTERN CONFERENCE

Southwest Division

;W;L;Pct;GB

Houston;39;25;.609;—

San Antonio;37;29;.561;3

New Orleans;30;37;.448;10½

Dallas;27;37;.422;12

Memphis;26;40;.394;14

Northwest Division

;W;L;Pct;GB

Denver;43;21;.672;—

Oklahoma City;39;25;.609;4

Portland;39;25;.609;4

Utah;37;27;.578;6

Minnesota;30;35;.462;13½

Pacific Division

;W;L;Pct;GB

Golden State;44;20;.688;—

L.A. Clippers;37;29;.561;8

Sacramento;32;32;.500;12

L.A. Lakers;30;35;.462;14½

Phoenix;15;51;.227;30

x-clinched playoff spot

Thursday's results

Milwaukee 117, Indiana 98

Oklahoma City at Portland, late

Friday's Games

Dallas at Orlando, 6 p.m.

Washington at Charlotte, 6 p.m.

Cleveland at Miami, 7 p.m.

Detroit at Chicago, 7 p.m.

Philadelphia at Houston, 7 p.m.

Toronto at New Orleans, 7 p.m.

Utah at Memphis, 7 p.m.

Denver at Golden State, 9:30 p.m.

Oklahoma City at L.A. Clippers, 9:30 p.m.

Bucks 117, Pacers 98

INDIANA (98)

Bogdanovic 6-15 2-4 17, Young 3-9 2-2 10, Turner 8-19 2-2 22, Collison 2-7 5-6 9, Matthews 3-9 2-4 10, McDermott 3-6 0-0 7, Leaf 1-1 0-0 2, O'Quinn 5-7 1-2 11, Joseph 2-9 0-0 5, Holiday 1-2 0-0 2, Sumner 0-0 0-0 0, Evans 1-6 0-0 3. Totals 35-90 14-20 98.

MILWAUKEE (117)

Middleton 8-15 7-9 27, Antetokounmpo 10-17 8-8 29, Lopez 5-8 0-0 13, Bledsoe 6-10 0-0 12, Brogdon 3-9 0-0 7, Ilyasova 3-6 1-2 9, Wilson 0-0 0-0 0, Mirotic 1-6 0-0 2, Gasol 0-1 1-2 1, Snell 4-7 0-0 9, Connaughton 1-3 0-0 3, DiVincenzo 2-4 0-0 5. Totals 43-86 17-21 117.

Indiana;24;26;22;26;—;98

Milwaukee;32;22;30;33;—;117

3-Point Goals—Indiana 14-37 (Turner 4-11, Bogdanovic 3-5, Matthews 2-4, Young 2-6, Joseph 1-1, Evans 1-3, McDermott 1-3, Holiday 0-1, Collison 0-3), Milwaukee 14-35 (Middleton 4-7, Lopez 3-4, Ilyasova 2-3, Snell 1-2, Connaughton 1-3, DiVincenzo 1-3, Antetokounmpo 1-4, Brogdon 1-4, Bledsoe 0-1, Gasol 0-1, Mirotic 0-3). Fouled Out—None. Rebounds—Indiana 40 (Turner 17), Milwaukee 52 (Antetokounmpo 12). Assists—Indiana 26 (Collison 9), Milwaukee 21 (Antetokounmpo 5). Total Fouls—Indiana 16, Milwaukee 19. Technicals—Indiana coach Nate McMillan, Antetokounmpo, Milwaukee coach Bucks (Defensive three second). A—17,884 (17,500).

