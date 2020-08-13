NBA: Getting set for the second season

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Racine's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up Become a Member

LAKE BUENA VISTA, Fla. — The last day of an NBA regular season typically sees just about every team in action, with plenty of drama surrounding down-to-the-wire playoff races and statistical titles on the line.

Typical doesn't seem to exist in 2020.

The NBA's regular season ends — sort of — Friday with just four games, none with any bearing on matchups for the first round of the playoffs that begin next week. The biggest items to be settled Friday are which teams will wear home uniforms to start the Miami-Indiana and Oklahoma City-Houston series.

"Everybody's excited about what's at stake," Oklahoma City guard Chris Paul said. "We'll try to have as much of a home-court feel as possible, as far as the music and things like that, but when you get down to it I think everybody's trying to make sure they're going into the playoffs as healthy as possible."

Playoffs start Monday.

All the matchups that can be set are locked in: Milwaukee-Orlando, Toronto-Brooklyn, Boston-Philadelphia and Heat-Pacers in the Eastern Conference, with the Los Angeles Clippers-Dallas, Denver-Utah and Thunder-Rockets about to face off in the Western Conference. The West No. 1-seeded Los Angeles Lakers will meet the winner of the play-in series that starts Saturday.