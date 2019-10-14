Preseason
Sunday's Games
Boston 118, Cleveland 72
L.A. Clippers 118, Melbourne United 100
New Orleans 123, San Antonio 114
Chicago 105, Toronto 91
Milwaukee 115, Washington 108
Philadelphia 126, Orlando 94
Minnesota 131, Maccabi Haifa 101
Monday's Games
Atlanta at Miami, late
Charlotte at Memphis, late
Oklahoma City at Dallas, late
Sacramento at Utah, late
Denver at Phoenix, late
Golden State at L.A. Lakers, late
Tuesday's Games
Boston at Cleveland, 6 p.m.
Detroit at Philadelphia, 6 p.m.
Minnesota at Indiana, 67 p.m.
Wednesday's Games
Detroit at Charlotte, 6 p.m.
Atlanta at New York, 7 p.m.
Memphis at Oklahoma City, 7 p.m.
San Antonio at Houston, 7 p.m.
Portland at Utah, 8 p.m.
Melbourne United at Sacramento, 9 p.m.
Golden State at L.A. Lakers, 9:30 p.m.
Thursday's Games
Miami at Orlando, 6 p.m.
Atlanta at Chicago, 7 p.m.
Minnesota at Milwaukee, 7 p.m.
Portland at Denver, 8 p.m.
Dallas vs. L.A. Clippers at Vancouver, BC, 9:30 p.m.
