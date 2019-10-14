Preseason

Sunday's Games

Boston 118, Cleveland 72

L.A. Clippers 118, Melbourne United 100

New Orleans 123, San Antonio 114

Chicago 105, Toronto 91

Milwaukee 115, Washington 108

Philadelphia 126, Orlando 94

Minnesota 131, Maccabi Haifa 101

Monday's Games

Atlanta at Miami, late

Charlotte at Memphis, late

Oklahoma City at Dallas, late

Sacramento at Utah, late

Denver at Phoenix, late

Golden State at L.A. Lakers, late

Tuesday's Games

Boston at Cleveland, 6 p.m.

Detroit at Philadelphia, 6 p.m.

Minnesota at Indiana, 67 p.m.

Wednesday's Games

Detroit at Charlotte, 6 p.m.

Atlanta at New York, 7 p.m.

Memphis at Oklahoma City, 7 p.m.

San Antonio at Houston, 7 p.m.

Portland at Utah, 8 p.m.

Melbourne United at Sacramento, 9 p.m.

Golden State at L.A. Lakers, 9:30 p.m.

Thursday's Games

Miami at Orlando, 6 p.m.

Atlanta at Chicago, 7 p.m.

Minnesota at Milwaukee, 7 p.m.

Portland at Denver, 8 p.m.

Dallas vs. L.A. Clippers at Vancouver, BC, 9:30 p.m.

