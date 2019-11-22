NBA for Nov. 23

Bucks 137, Trail Blazers 129
(Thursday's box)
PORTLAND (129)
Hood 5-5 0-0 11, Anthony 6-15 3-4 18, Tolliver 3-9 0-0 8, Trent Jr. 5-7 0-0 13, McCollum 15-29 2-2 37, Hezonja 0-0 0-0 0, Little 3-5 5-6 12, Labissiere 10-16 0-0 22, Bazemore 1-8 0-0 2, Simons 2-9 2-2 6. Totals 50-103 12-14 129.<
MILWAUKEE (137)
Matthews 4-9 0-0 12, G.Antetokounmpo 9-27 5-10 24, B.Lopez 4-7 0-0 10, Bledsoe 11-21 6-6 30, DiVincenzo 7-15 0-0 16, Ilyasova 1-3 4-4 6, R.Lopez 2-5 2-2 6, Hill 2-4 2-2 7, Connaughton 7-10 2-2 18, S.Brown 3-5 0-0 8. Totals 50-106 21-26 137.<
Portland;27;31;40;31;—;129
Milwaukee;37;35;35;30;—;137
3-Point Goals—Portland 17-39 (McCollum 5-10, Trent Jr. 3-4, Anthony 3-5, Labissiere 2-4, Tolliver 2-6, Hood 1-1, Little 1-2, Bazemore 0-3, Simons 0-4), Milwaukee 16-43 (Matthews 4-7, Connaughton 2-3, S.Brown 2-3, B.Lopez 2-5, Bledsoe 2-6, DiVincenzo 2-6, Hill 1-3, G.Antetokounmpo 1-7, Ilyasova 0-1, R.Lopez 0-2). Fouled Out—None. Rebounds—Portland 41 (Labissiere 12), Milwaukee 58 (G.Antetokounmpo 19). Assists—Portland 32 (McCollum 10), Milwaukee 32 (G.Antetokounmpo 15). Total Fouls—Portland 27, Milwaukee 20. A—17,385 (17,500).