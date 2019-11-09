You are the owner of this article.
NBA for Nov. 10
agate

NBA for Nov. 10

Jazz 103, Buck 100

(Friday's game)

MILWAUKEE (100)

Middleton 8-22 5-5 26, G.Antetokounmpo 10-22 8-13 30, B.Lopez 2-6 0-0 5, Bledsoe 8-20 5-5 22, Matthews 1-2 0-0 3, Ilyasova 0-2 0-0 0, Wilson 0-2 0-0 0, R.Lopez 2-4 1-2 5, Hill 0-2 2-3 2, DiVincenzo 0-4 0-0 0, Korver 0-1 0-0 0, Brown 3-8 1-2 7. Totals 34-95 22-30 100.<

UTAH (103)

Bogdanovic 9-19 10-10 33, O'Neale 4-6 0-0 11, Gobert 1-2 6-10 8, Conley 7-15 1-2 20, Mitchell 8-22 1-1 19, Ingles 0-5 1-2 1, Green 1-6 0-0 2, Niang 1-3 0-0 2, Bradley 3-6 1-4 7. Totals 34-84 20-29 103.<

Milwaukee;16;19;39;26;—;100

Utah;30;25;26;22;—;103

3-Point Goals—Milwaukee 10-36 (Middleton 5-8, G.Antetokounmpo 2-6, Matthews 1-1, B.Lopez 1-5, Bledsoe 1-6, Hill 0-1, DiVincenzo 0-2, Ilyasova 0-2, Wilson 0-2, Brown 0-3), Utah 15-36 (Conley 5-9, Bogdanovic 5-10, O'Neale 3-4, Mitchell 2-4, Niang 0-2, Ingles 0-3, Green 0-4). Fouled Out—G.Antetokounmpo. Rebounds—Milwaukee 54 (G.Antetokounmpo 13), Utah 56 (Gobert 17). Assists—Milwaukee 14 (Bledsoe 5), Utah 15 (Mitchell 6). Total Fouls—Milwaukee 26, Utah 27. Technicals—Utah coach Jazz (Defensive three second). A—18,306 (18,306).

