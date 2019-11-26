NBA for Nov. 27

Bucks 122, Jazz 118
(Monday's game)
UTAH (118)
Bogdanovic 9-15 1-1 24, O'Neale 3-6 0-0 9, Bradley 3-4 2-2 8, Conley 2-10 2-2 6, Mitchell 7-17 3-3 20, Ingles 5-10 2-2 15, Niang 5-11 0-0 13, Green 4-6 0-0 11, Mudiay 5-6 1-2 12. Totals 43-85 11-12 118.<
MILWAUKEE (122)
Matthews 6-9 2-2 19, G.Antetokounmpo 17-31 13-19 50, B.Lopez 1-9 2-2 5, Bledsoe 5-16 2-2 13, DiVincenzo 2-10 2-2 6, Ilyasova 4-5 0-0 9, R.Lopez 2-2 0-0 4, Brown 2-9 0-0 5, Connaughton 4-6 2-2 11, Korver 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 43-97 23-29 122.<
Utah;25;32;26;35;—;118
Milwaukee;23;25;42;32;—;122
3-Point Goals—Utah 21-45 (Bogdanovic 5-8, Green 3-5, O'Neale 3-6, Niang 3-6, Ingles 3-7, Mitchell 3-9, Mudiay 1-1, Conley 0-3), Milwaukee 13-41 (Matthews 5-8, G.Antetokounmpo 3-8, Ilyasova 1-1, Bledsoe 1-3, Connaughton 1-3, Brown 1-6, B.Lopez 1-7, DiVincenzo 0-5). Fouled Out—None. Rebounds—Utah 40 (Bradley 11), Milwaukee 49 (G.Antetokounmpo 14). Assists—Utah 29 (Conley 9), Milwaukee 21 (G.Antetokounmpo 6). Total Fouls—Utah 23, Milwaukee 15. Technicals—Utah coach Jazz (Defensive three second), Ingles, Milwaukee coach Mike Budenholzer, Milwaukee coach Bucks (Defensive three second), Brown. A—17,385 (17,500).
Trail Blazers 117, Bulls 94
(Monday's game)
PORTLAND (117)
Hood 6-11 3-4 16, Anthony 10-20 1-1 25, Whiteside 6-8 1-2 13, Lillard 4-10 4-4 13, McCollum 8-16 3-3 21, Hoard 1-1 0-0 2, Little 1-2 1-2 3, Hezonja 1-2 0-0 2, Labissiere 5-8 2-2 12, Brown 2-4 0-2 4, Simons 1-5 0-0 2, Bazemore 1-2 2-2 4. Totals 46-89 17-22 117.<
CHICAGO (94)
Harrison 1-5 0-2 3, Markkanen 3-7 2-2 10, Carter Jr. 5-8 2-2 12, Satoransky 5-12 0-0 11, LaVine 6-13 5-7 18, Hutchison 2-2 1-3 6, Gafford 2-3 2-2 6, Young 2-3 0-0 5, Dunn 2-8 0-0 4, White 3-13 1-2 8, Arcidiacono 0-2 0-0 0, Valentine 5-10 0-0 11. Totals 36-86 13-20 94.<
Portland;27;35;30;25;—;117
Chicago;28;26;18;22;—;94
3-Point Goals—Portland 8-27 (Anthony 4-7, McCollum 2-7, Lillard 1-4, Hood 1-5, Bazemore 0-1, Little 0-1, Simons 0-2), Chicago 9-39 (Markkanen 2-5, Hutchison 1-1, Young 1-1, Harrison 1-2, LaVine 1-5, Valentine 1-5, Satoransky 1-5, White 1-8, Carter Jr. 0-1, Arcidiacono 0-1, Dunn 0-5). Fouled Out—None. Rebounds—Portland 55 (Whiteside 12), Chicago 37 (Carter Jr. 9). Assists—Portland 23 (Lillard 12), Chicago 24 (LaVine, Satoransky 5). Total Fouls—Portland 20, Chicago 20. Technicals—Portland coach Trail Blazers (Defensive three second), Chicago coach Jim Boylen. A—18,776 (20,917).