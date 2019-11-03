(SATURDAY'S GAME)
BUCKS 115, RAPTORS 105
TORONTO (105)
Anunoby 3-5 1-2 9, Siakam 7-19 0-0 16, Gasol 4-12 0-0 10, Lowry 11-18 9-9 36, VanVleet 2-10 6-6 12, Boucher 0-0 0-0 0, Ibaka 3-10 5-6 11, Thomas 2-3 0-0 5, Powell 1-5 1-2 4, Davis 1-2 0-0 2. Totals 34-84 22-25 105.
MILWAUKEE (115)
Middleton 4-12 3-4 11, G.Antetokounmpo 14-20 7-10 36, B.Lopez 4-11 0-0 11, Bledsoe 5-12 3-3 14, Matthews 1-2 0-0 2, Ilyasova 1-5 3-4 5, R.Lopez 2-6 2-2 6, Hill 2-4 2-2 7, Korver 2-5 0-0 6, Brown 3-4 0-0 9, DiVincenzo 3-8 0-0 8. Totals 41-89 20-25 115.
Toronto;17;33;40;15;—;105
Milwaukee;36;30;29;20;—;115
3-Point Goals—Toronto 15-36 (Lowry 5-9, Anunoby 2-4, VanVleet 2-5, Siakam 2-6, Gasol 2-6, Thomas 1-2, Powell 1-3, Ibaka 0-1), Milwaukee 13-38 (Brown 3-3, B.Lopez 3-7, Korver 2-4, DiVincenzo 2-5, Hill 1-2, G.Antetokounmpo 1-2, Bledsoe 1-5, Matthews 0-1, R.Lopez 0-2, Ilyasova 0-3, Middleton 0-4). Fouled Out—Siakam. Rebounds—Toronto 42 (Gasol 12), Milwaukee 51 (G.Antetokounmpo 15). Assists—Toronto 24 (VanVleet 7), Milwaukee 30 (G.Antetokounmpo 8). Total Fouls—Toronto 22, Milwaukee 22. Technicals—Milwaukee coach Bucks (Defensive three second). A—17,637 (17,500).
