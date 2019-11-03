(SATURDAY'S GAME)

BUCKS 115, RAPTORS 105

TORONTO (105)

Anunoby 3-5 1-2 9, Siakam 7-19 0-0 16, Gasol 4-12 0-0 10, Lowry 11-18 9-9 36, VanVleet 2-10 6-6 12, Boucher 0-0 0-0 0, Ibaka 3-10 5-6 11, Thomas 2-3 0-0 5, Powell 1-5 1-2 4, Davis 1-2 0-0 2. Totals 34-84 22-25 105.

MILWAUKEE (115)

You're out of free articles
Sign in or create a FREE account to keep reading.
Log in Sign up

Middleton 4-12 3-4 11, G.Antetokounmpo 14-20 7-10 36, B.Lopez 4-11 0-0 11, Bledsoe 5-12 3-3 14, Matthews 1-2 0-0 2, Ilyasova 1-5 3-4 5, R.Lopez 2-6 2-2 6, Hill 2-4 2-2 7, Korver 2-5 0-0 6, Brown 3-4 0-0 9, DiVincenzo 3-8 0-0 8. Totals 41-89 20-25 115.

Toronto;17;33;40;15;—;105

Milwaukee;36;30;29;20;—;115

3-Point Goals—Toronto 15-36 (Lowry 5-9, Anunoby 2-4, VanVleet 2-5, Siakam 2-6, Gasol 2-6, Thomas 1-2, Powell 1-3, Ibaka 0-1), Milwaukee 13-38 (Brown 3-3, B.Lopez 3-7, Korver 2-4, DiVincenzo 2-5, Hill 1-2, G.Antetokounmpo 1-2, Bledsoe 1-5, Matthews 0-1, R.Lopez 0-2, Ilyasova 0-3, Middleton 0-4). Fouled Out—Siakam. Rebounds—Toronto 42 (Gasol 12), Milwaukee 51 (G.Antetokounmpo 15). Assists—Toronto 24 (VanVleet 7), Milwaukee 30 (G.Antetokounmpo 8). Total Fouls—Toronto 22, Milwaukee 22. Technicals—Milwaukee coach Bucks (Defensive three second). A—17,637 (17,500).

Get Breaking News delivered directly to you.

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments