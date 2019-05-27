PLAYOFF LEADERS

Through May 26

Scoring

;G;FG;FT;PTS;AVG

Harden, HOU;11;109;82;348;31.6

Leonard, TOR;18;194;133;561;31.2

George, OKC;5;44;40;143;28.6

Curry, GOL;16;137;94;437;27.3

Lillard, POR;16;138;95;430;26.9

Antetokounmpo, MIL;15;129;107;383;25.5

Jokic, DEN;14;132;66;352;25.1

McCollum, POR;16;154;41;395;24.7

Westbrook, OKC;5;40;23;114;22.8

DeRozan, SAN;7;58;38;154;22.0

Williams, LAC;6;45;34;130;21.7

Mitchell, UTA;5;36;24;107;21.4

Irving, BOS;9;69;36;192;21.3

Murray, DEN;14;107;56;298;21.3

LeVert, BRO;5;36;21;105;21.0

Embiid, PHL;11;68;74;222;20.2

Aldridge, SAN;7;55;27;140;20.0

Gallinari, LAC;6;39;28;119;19.8

Butler, PHL;12;79;63;233;19.4

Russell, BRO;5;37;11;97;19.4

FG Percentage

;FG;FGA;PCT

Harrell, LAC;46;63;.730

Adams, OKC;28;42;.667

Favors, UTA;23;36;.639

Simmons, PHL;72;116;.621

Allen, BRO;19;32;.594

Gobert, UTA;19;32;.594

Capela, HOU;46;82;.561

White, SAN;41;75;.547

Green, LAC;23;43;.535

Hill, MIL;63;118;.534

Rebounds

;G;OFF;DEF;TOT;AVG

Drummond, DET;4;20;32;52;13.0

Jokic, DEN;14;54;128;182;13.0

Antetokounmpo, MIL;15;36;147;183;12.2

Embiid, PHL;11;21;94;115;10.5

Capela, HOU;11;41;72;113;10.3

Gobert, UTA;5;23;28;51;10.2

Green, GOL;16;32;126;158;9.9

Kanter, POR;16;52;102;154;9.6

Aldridge, SAN;7;19;48;67;9.6

Harris, PHL;12;12;98;110;9.2

Assists

;G;AST;AVG

Westbrook, OKC;5;53;10.6

Rubio, UTA;5;43;8.6

Jokic, DEN;14;118;8.4

Green, GOL;16;131;8.2

Williams, LAC;6;46;7.7

Irving, BOS;9;63;7.0

Jackson, DET;4;28;7.0

Harden, HOU;11;73;6.6

Lillard, POR;16;106;6.6

Lowry, TOR;18;116;6.4

WNBA

EASTERN CONFERENCE

;W;L;Pct;GB

Atlanta;1;0;1.000;—

Connecticut;1;0;1.000;—

Indiana;1;0;1.000;—

Chicago;0;1;.000;1

New York;0;1;.000;1

Washington;0;1;.000;1

WESTERN CONFERENCE

;W;L;Pct;GB

Las Vegas;1;0;1.000;—

Minnesota;1;0;1.000;—

Seattle;1;0;1.000;—

Dallas;0;1;.000;1

Los Angeles;0;1;.000;1

Phoenix;0;1;.000;1

Sunday's result

Las Vegas 83, Los Angeles 70

Monday's results

No games scheduled

Tuesday's games

Indiana at Connecticut, 6 p.m. 

Wednesday's games

Seattle at Minnesota, 7 p.m. 

